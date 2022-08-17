Is Narendra Modi serious in his fight against corruption?

Those who walk the corridors of power would say that corruption has indeed descended on the upper echelons of government. However, it is not something the common masses directly experience.

Narendra Modi took power in 2014 with the promise of Na Khaunga, Na Khane Doonga. After eight years, he has little to show on his report card except for the claim that the government is not involved in any major scams. Congress tried to stir up a storm over the Rafale deal ahead of the 2019 election, but it didn’t stick to the prime minister’s Teflon-coated image.

Those who walk the corridors of power would say that corruption has indeed descended on the upper echelons of government. However, it is not something that the popular masses experience directly, so it is largely denied by the narrative of the opposition of a few favored industrialists benefiting from the current dispensation. Statistics on amounts recovered from failing banks pale on the perceived jumla of Rs 15 lakh credited to every Indian’s bank account by recovering black money from industrialists and politicians parked in numbered bank accounts in tax havens.

More telling was the low conviction rate in cases involving politicians and crooks. Raids by central investigative agencies, such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Directorate of Law Enforcement (ED) have rarely yielded tangible results that fade from public memory after the sound and fury initials under the light of television cameras. In the few cases of high-profile arrests, the defendants have been released on bail to continue their schemes with impunity. None of the big fish accused of defrauding the banks could be brought back due to the complexity of international laws on the repatriation of those accused of economic offenses to their countries of origin. A major corruption case from the UPA era, namely the 2G scam, fell flat in court resulting in the acquittal of the accused. All of this did not cover the ED and the CBI with glory and added credence to claims by opposition parties that the agencies are being used for political purposes by the government.

In states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the exception of Uttar Pradesh, there may have been no signs of reduced corruption, with reports of the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh and of the Raj at thirty percent in Karnataka. Now, with elections approaching in Gujarat, discussions about corruption, especially at lower levels, are beginning to surface. Yet Narendra Modi’s incorruptible personal image has remained intact, preserving the luster of the current government. Therefore, when the Prime Minister makes a fresh call to fight corruption in his Independence Day speech, it always carries weight with the general public. The question, however, remains in people’s minds if he is serious about his intention.

The doubts are not so much about the sincerity of the Prime Minister as about the possibility of eradicating corruption in our current political system. It is well known and understood that the root of corruption lies in electoral politics. With the rising political stakes, the cost of fighting elections has also increased exponentially, leading to a skyrocketing of political corruption. There has been talk for a long time of electoral reforms and greater transparency in political financing. The limits on candidate campaign spending set by the Electoral Commission are at best utopian and border on the ridiculous.

The electoral ties, decried by the opposition as opaque, were undoubtedly a step in the right direction, but there are still miles to go before they have a significant impact. Tax evasion and personal corruption will persist as long as the taxpayer base and tax rates are reduced. In a scarcity economy, where there is a struggle for scarce resources and opportunities with bureaucratic control, rent seeking will be difficult to eliminate. So, in the circumstances, what can the Prime Minister do even if he wishes to stem the rot?

If there really is something called a hydra-headed monster, it has to be corruption. The problem is enormous and is rooted in the deepest recesses of our apparatus of governance. The challenge would therefore be to know where to start. Since the prime ministers’ call to action was directed at ordinary citizens, it should logically start with freeing their lives from the scourge of corruption. Prime Minister Modi mentioned in his speech how Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has helped plug the leaks in the system. Digitization has indeed been a boon.

Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) was one of the best innovations of the Modi government and can certainly take a lot of steps forward. But human ingenuity knows no bounds. There are reports of how henchmen of local politicians keep track of DBT money credited to beneficiaries by bank staff and show up at their doorstep for collections. Or how the Sarpanches take their part before approving the candidacies for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

It is often joked that India is the market economy par excellence, because here even a driver’s license and a ration card have a price. Part of this phenomenon is also linked to political financing at the local level. The struggle against the panchayat of local bodies or municipal elections today costs as much as an election to the Assembly. Often, sarpanches and town councilors are collection agents for the higher party echelons and operate in conjunction with the local administration. While transparency and simplification of laws can help, these ties can only be severed if the state police are freed from political control. This calls for police reforms that have remained in cold storage for years.

These complications of tackling corruption at the grassroots can make it seem easier to start at the top. The problem here can be divided into three parts. The first is institutional corruption which can be greatly reduced by removing discretionary controls and having an open and objective decision-making process. The second is the problem of personal corruption where politicians and bureaucrats amass wealth that is often hidden abroad or deployed in benami deals. This is related to the question of dynasty because financial capital is a prerequisite for maintaining power, whether in politics or in business. At the philosophical level, change will come through democratization and the encouragement of meritocracy. But, to create a level playing field in the short term, the rule of law must be enforced. This can be done with the help of investigative agencies. However, the key would lie in the speed and rigor of execution for which an accelerated judicial system is an absolute imperative.

Finally, the elephant in the room is campaign financing. This is arguably the toughest of the three. Taming a pachyderm is a slow and difficult exercise. Dealing with it will require both political will and consensus. The way forward can only go through the formalization of political financing. The small steps taken so far to allow the income tax deduction for political donations and campaign bonds (imperfect as they are) are taken to the next level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if he really wants to leave his mark on history, cannot go back on his promise to the people. A campaign against corruption will face intense backlash, as we have witnessed after recent raids and interrogations of politicians. Eventually, there could be a backlash within the BJP as its leaders begin to feel insecure in the knowledge that they too will not be able to avoid scrutiny at some point. However, a well-meaning and powerful leader cannot bring about a tectonic shift in political culture without the support of the people. It would take a groundswell of public opinion. This is what the Prime Minister rallied around in his Independence Day speech.

The author is a news commentator, marketer, blogger and leadership coach, who tweets at @SandipGhose. The opinions expressed are personal.

