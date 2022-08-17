Boris Johnson sparks controversy by going on vacation twice despite crises in the UK

While Boris Johnson is still the British Prime Minister in office while waiting for the Conservative Party to find a successor, his second departure on vacation in the space of a fortnight has sparked controversy in the United Kingdom.

After Slovenia, Greece. At a time when the United Kingdom is undergoing several crises, including historic inflation and drought, outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson has started his second vacation in a fortnight, enough to fuel accusations of a power vacuum while waiting for his successor.

In recent weeks the Tory leader, pushed to leave by his party after a series of scandals, has missed emergency heat wave meetings, stayed away from England’s Euro celebrations women’s football and spent a few honeymoon days in the mountains of Slovenia in early August.

Over the weekend, he was photographed and filmed in a supermarket in a suburb of Athens with his wife Carrie, while a removal truck was parked outside his residence at 10 Downing Street on Monday.

British Prime Minister in Attica

“The Prime Minister is on vacation this week”, indicated his spokesman, stressing that the heads of government, even absent, remain “informed on all the urgent files and take decisions, particularly as regards national security”.

The images of the head of the British government wandering in the convenience store were broadcast on Twitter on Sunday, as shown in this publication of a hostile Boris Johnson account.

According to the news site INewsBoris Johnson spends a few days in Nea Makri, in Attica, not far from his father’s villa, which is Horto.

Numerous files

This escapade comes as Boris Johnson has promised to stay in business until the appointment of a new leader of the Conservative party. Only two candidates remain in the running, the head of diplomacy Liz Truss, favorite, and the former finance minister Rishi Sunak. The result of the internal election is expected on September 5th.

Voices have been raised in the British political class to criticize Boris Johnson for being absent subscribers at a time when his compatriots are suffering from a very sharp increase in the cost of living, with in particular an explosion in the price of electricity and some gas. Forecasts of further massive bill increases in October and then January, together with the central bank’s warning of the scale of the crisis ahead for the UK economy, prompted calls to act urgently, without waiting for the arrival of of his successor.

Downing Street said last week that it would be up to “the future Prime Minister” to act in the face of this crisis, and not Boris Johnson, who was supposed to dispatch current affairs.

The country is also facing a historic drought that is hitting the agricultural sector hard and has made it necessary to implement watering restrictions in several regions. Images of the source of the completely dry Thames have gone around the world.

Barbecues while traveling

However, this summer – whether he is on a trip or not – the Prime Minister has several times missed the call for activities that are less official than recreational. The Guardian held here the chronicle Boris Johnson’s summer revelry. At the end of June, already, he multiplied the barbecues in the company of the most loyal members of his camp to thank them for having supported him, although without success, in the turbulence which ended up winning within the Party. Barbecues organized at the manor of Court of the Ladiesholiday residence of Prime Ministers and renamed by the British press “Summer sausage offensive(or “the offensive of the summer sausages”), according to the great local tradition of culinary metaphors.

On July 25, Boris Johnson even skipped a briefing meeting on the heat wave hitting the country, preferring to participate in a farewell drink during which he got involved in figures conservatives.

The Guardian remark that he still had to celebrate the first anniversary of his marriage with his wife Carrie Checkers Court… before giving up, cooled by the accusations launched by his opponents who suspect him of having wanted to remain in office for a few more weeks in order to be able to enjoy the residence one more summer. Finally, Boris and Carrie Johnson were still able to mark the event on July 30, thanks to the generosity of Lord Bamford, an eminent donor to the Conservative Party, who lent them his home near Wales for the occasion, as noted Bloomberg.

It was after this holiday that the couple flew to a belated honeymoon, Villa Planinka, in the Slovenian mountains. The Johnsons stayed on from August 3 to 11, in this hotel where each night cost 287,541 euros. The spokesperson for 10 Downing Street, however, said the trip was not paid for with taxpayers’ money. Vacation followed, therefore, by a second in Greece just a few days after their return.

“The party continues”

The Labor Party has thus estimated that “the party continues for Boris Johnson, at a time when the whole country is struggling to pay its bills”.

“Judging by the last few months, it doesn’t matter much whether the Prime Minister is at work or on vacation, since he has not been up to the challenge of the living standards crisis, brought on by the Conservative Party “, judged a spokesman for the left-wing opposition.

Labour, however, has itself been criticized for its supposed passivity in the face of the crisis, its leader Keir Starmer having been on holiday last week and having only presented his party’s proposals on Monday, in particular a freeze on gas prices and electricity.

For Brandon Lewis, former minister of Boris Johnson, the latter did not “throw in the towel”: “It’s probably his second week of vacation in a year, and certainly this year (…) even when we we’re not at the Downing Street office, we’re working”.

According to the newspaper The temperatureBoris Johnson intends to embark on “a series of visits and speeches” after his return next weekend, to urge his successor to continue to defend his priorities, including UK support for Ukraine. the Russian invasion. And he intends to remain present in the public debate despite the planned parliamentary inquiry into his attitude during the “partygate”, these Downing Street parties during the confinement which precipitated his departure.

The former mayor of London remains popular in his party. More, according to some polls, than the two contenders for his succession, and the media speculates on a desire to return to power. In the meantime, many would see the former journalist returning to a paying editorial position: according to Guardianhe was approached by the tablod Daily mail who supported him to the end despite the scandals.