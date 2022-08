Xi Jinping re-emerges in sign that China’s secret summer retreat is over

(Bloomberg) – Chinese President Xi Jinping has made his first public appearance in two weeks, a sign that the Communist Party’s annual secret summer retreat on the Yellow Sea is over. Bloomberg’s Most Read Xi reappeared in Jinzhou City, Liaoning Province on Tuesday, where he urged officials in the northeast region to speed up industrial restructuring and visited a museum celebrating his party’s victory in the final stages of the Chinese Civil War, according to the official Xinhua news agency. The Chinese leader also gave instructions on flood control, days after at least seven people died in flash floods at a scenic tourist spot in western Sichuan province. Premier Li Keqiang also reappeared this week, holding a meeting in southern China’s technology hub Shenzhen. He urged officials to help stimulate the economy, which is facing downward pressure from a national housing slump and Covid Zero policies, Xinhua reported on Tuesday. Public appearances by Xi and Li suggest that China’s current and former leaders representing nearly a fifth of humanity have completed their annual conclave in the resort town of Beidaihe, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) east. east of Beijing. The pair were last seen in public on July 31 at an event in Beijing celebrating the 95th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army. They were joined by the other five men from China’s Supreme Standing Committee, who have also not been seen in public since then. The two-week caucus was likely underway when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi challenged Beijing to make its historic trip to Taiwan. China responded with unprecedented military drills around the self-governing island it claims as its own and likely firing a missile over the main island of Taiwan for the first time. The story continues The conclave also took place on the eve of a two-decade leadership congress later this year, which is expected to give Xi at least another five years in power. Communist Party leaders since the early days of Mao Zedong have used the Beidaihe Pow Wow to reach consensus on major decisions before major meetings. State media reports show that attendees discussed the composition of party leaders in the resort town in 1997 and economic development after the hosting of the Olympics in 2008. The next leadership reshuffle comes as Xi faces mounting problems at home and abroad. Domestically, China is grappling with slowing economic growth, a deepening national mortgage crisis and a Covid Zero policy that has closed its borders. Beijing is also navigating escalating tensions with the United States over Taiwan, at a time when Xi’s pandemic policies have kept him from doing in-person diplomacy for more than two years. Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2022 Bloomberg LP

