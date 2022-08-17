Trump could face 33 years in prison for breaking federal laws





Trump may have violated three federal laws. He could serve up to 33 years in prison if charged and convicted, according to legal experts. Prosecutors are expected to build a solid legal case against the former president. Loading Something is loading.

The search warrant revealed that federal authorities were looking for evidence to see if Trump had violated the Espionage Act, which carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. The Justice Department is also investigating whether Trump violated two other criminal statutes by attempting to conceal or suppress records, which carries a prison sentence of up to three years, and by attempting to damage, altering or falsifying records, which carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

The former president has not been charged with any of these crimes. But Trump would be in serious legal jeopardy if the Justice Department finds more evidence that he violated those laws, legal experts told Insider.

“The Espionage Act is a very broad statute that has been used in recent years with great caution by the government to cover up egregious situations,” said Daniel Richman, former federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. “The overall goal has been to look for something far beyond improper possession of documents and to look for some degree of dissemination and knowledge of wrongfulness on the part of the target.”

A legal expert noted that if Trump is charged and convicted of these crimes, the length of his prison sentence will likely depend on the type of evidence presented by prosecutors.

“It would be a question of what was the trial evidence that resulted in the conviction plus the whole pre-sentence investigation that precedes the conviction,” said John Q. Barrett, former associate independent counsel in the Iran-Contra investigation.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the FBI took 11 sets of classified documents after searching the resort town of Mar-a-Lago.

But Richman clarified that just because the FBI conducted a search at Mar-a-Lago doesn’t mean the Justice Department will formally indict Trump.

“I wouldn’t jump to the conclusion that they’re building a case against them,” he said. “I think one aspect of what’s going on and maybe the overriding aspect is just that the recovery of the materials he had was a violation of the law.”

The FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago comes in the context of several ongoing investigations into the former president.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating whether Trump and his associates tried to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election, and New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading a civil investigation into the Trump’s business practices.

And the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 is examining the former president’s role in the insurgency. The panel held public hearings this summer to present evidence that Trump potentially violated five federal laws before and after Jan. 6, including wire fraud, obstruction of official process, witness tampering, conspiracy aimed at defrauding the government and inciting a rebellion.

