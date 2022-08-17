The trio of UN chief Erdogan, Zelenskyy will visit the port of Odessa on the Black Sea











Updated: August 17, 2022

Kyiv [Ukraine]Aug. 17 (ANI): The trio of UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are due to visit the Black Sea port of Odessa on Friday to discuss the grain shipment agreement.

“At the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky[y]the secretary-general will be in Lviv on Thursday to attend a trilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Ukrainian leader,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Zelenskyy in Ukraine on Thursday, the spokesperson said, adding that the trio will travel to the Black Sea port of Odessa on Friday, where grain exports have resumed as part of a an agreement brokered by the UN.

The first grain shipment left the Ukrainian port of Odessa on August 1.

Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements in Istanbul in July with Turkey and the United Nations to resume shipments of grain to international markets via the Black Sea.

The deal ended a wartime stalemate that had threatened food security in several countries and paved the way for the export of tonnes of Ukrainian grain.

The agreement will allow Ukraine to export 22 million tonnes of grain and other agricultural products blocked in Black Sea ports due to the war. Ukraine is considered the “breadbasket of Europe”, providing 10% of the world’s wheat, 12 to 17% of the world’s corn and half of the world’s sunflower oil. Twenty-five million tons of maize and wheat – the total annual consumption of all least developed countries.

The three leaders will discuss the grain shipment deal and the attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine during their talks in Lyiv.

The trio will also discuss “the need for a political solution to the conflict” between Russia and Ukraine, Dujarric said.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed a historic agreement with the UN and Turkey on the resumption of grain shipments to alleviate a global food crisis that has erupted due to the ongoing war between Russia and the ‘Ukraine.

Russia has so far blocked sea access to these ports, which means that millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain have not been exported to the many countries that depend on it.

António Guterres will notably visit the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, made up of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials who oversee Ukrainian grain and fertilizer exports to the Black Sea.

Russia launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24, which the West called an unprovoked war. As a result, Western countries have also imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/trio-of-un-chief-erdogan-zelenskyy-to-visit-black-sea-port-of-odesa20220817142258/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

