Three books probe Donald Trump’s grip on the Republican Party





The Destructionists. By Dana Milbank. Double day; 416 pages; $30

Progressive conservatism. By FH Buckley. dating books; 254 pages; $31

The right. By Matthew Continetti. Basic books; 484 pages; $32 and 25

This is the central question of American politics: how did a man like Donald Trump come to dominate the right, and how does he continue to do so? Ever since the businessman and TV personality won the Republican nomination in 2016, authors, historians, journalists and political insiders have sought to provide an answer. Ahead of the midterm elections in November, and in anticipation of Mr. Trump’s political comeback, three more books question his success.

In Progressive Conservatism, FH Buckley, a law professor at George Mason University, attempts to outline a coherent intellectual theory of Trumpism. In his version, in 2016, only Trump presented himself as a progressive conservative, the kind who champions civic virtue over corruption, worker over capitalist cronyism, and nationalist pride over self-loathing. It’s a broad concept, including Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower. It complements this analysis with an examination of historical trends in conservative thought, such as the forgotten Western agrarian populists of the original progressive era more than a century ago.

It’s interesting, but the theory is hopeless. The author calls Mr. Trump a great Hegelian man who embodied the spirit and the needs of his time. He also concedes that Mr. Trump has hardly embodied the values ​​of progressive conservatism during his tenure. Anyone who encourages the dismissal of Congress so they can illegitimately retain their grip on power cannot have a strong sense of civic duty.

Instead, and tellingly, Mr. Buckley’s defense of Trumpian greatness hinges on attacking others. Let the Romneyite right winger flaunt his indifference and the left winger smooth over his hatreds, he wrote. The progressive conservative will triumph over both by appealing to the civic virtue of Americans. The writing is laced with complaints and whataboutisms directed at the intolerant left, from cracks at Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Bidens, to rebukes about Robespierres online and lgbt bullies and mockery at the 1619 Project, a collection of essays on racism published by the New York Times. The book’s muddled argument is instructive: Trump’s ultimate explanation is not a cohesive ideology like progressive conservatism, but a reaction to dark fears that the left is out to destroy America.

Dana Milbank offers a contrasting vision in The Destructionists. In his columns for the Washington Post, he purports to examine the idiots, misrepresentations and criminals in politics, usually on the right. In his splenetic new book, Mr. Milbank attributes the breakup of the Republican Party to various destroyers and appropriates the authors’ trademark style with their depravity, deplorableness, lying, moral turpitude, rapacity and sycophancy.

For Mr. Milbank, destructionism has no deep roots; instead, the blame rests entirely with Newt Gingrich, the incendiary Republican leader in Congress in the 1990s. says Mr. Milbank. What follows is an exhaustive litany of Republican misdeeds over the past 25 years and a carousel tour through the rogues gallery of other suspected Democratic arsonists: Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rush Limbaugh, Mitch McConnell, Sarah Palin, John Roberts, Paul Ryan and, of course, the former president.

See red

It’s obvious that Mr. Milbank has a taste, and perhaps even a talent, for controversy (also demonstrated by one of his early efforts, Tears of a Clown: Glenn Beck and the Tea Bagging of America). Sometimes you can blink to see if the author’s spit is still visible on the page. But because all of his characters are rendered in the same obnoxious light, not much manages to stand out in relief. Seeing clearly requires clear vision either through rage or sycophancy.

Of the three books, Matthew Continetti, a conservative journalist, comes closest to this clarity and reflection. For him, understanding Mr. Trump’s hold on the modern Republican Party requires assessing the past century of right-wing thinking. His well-documented intellectual history, The Right, reveals many of Mr. Trump’s backgrounds on the fringes of conservatism: Father Charles Coughlin, whose populist rants against Franklin Roosevelt were aired on radio (then a cutting-edge medium); Charles Lindbergh and his America First isolationism; strongman Huey Long and his embrace of the welfare state; the paranoid conspiracy of anti-Communists like Joseph McCarthy and the John Birch Society; George Wallace and his politics of white racial grievance; and Pat Buchanan and his angry politics of cultural revanchism.

What held the party together throughout this period of warring ideological factions was a common enemy, sometimes internal and sometimes external: the New Deal, Communist saboteurs, the evil empire of the Soviet Union, terrorism Islam and the axis of evil. Mr. Trump’s genius was to recognize the demise of the last common enemy after the failed eternal wars in the Middle East. He reforged a winning and enduring coalition from a new enemy: the modern left and its allies in the media.

Neat as it is, Mr. Continetti’s writing is not casual. There is a penchant for categorizing and sub-categorizing various ideological cliques (as well as fairly comprehensive cataloging of the feuds between them). But careful historical preparation makes the eventual focus on explaining the Republican Party’s modern malaise all the more compelling. Heralded as a transformational president who would enact a second New Deal, Barack Obama ended up becoming the midwife of an anti-elitist and isolationist policy of national populism, he writes. Donald Trump was the latest manifestation of a recurring spirit of protest in America.

Although Mr. Continetti is not a Democrat, his milieu, the bookish writers who were once part of the now defunct Weekly Standard, have been largely ostracized by the modern Republican Party. Partisan allegiances aren’t as strong in the desert, so his analysis is intellectually honest. This lucidity, already rare, can become even shorter. The temperature in American politics is rising as Mr Trump’s return to the party helm beckons.

