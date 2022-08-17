Leadership test awaits Xi Jinping amid Taiwan tensions, CPC Congress says









Updated: August 17, 2022

Singapore, Aug 17 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping’s leadership skills will be put to the test ahead of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), scheduled for late 2022 and rising tensions with Taiwan in the sequel to United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the self-governing island.

Pelosi’s long-awaited visit to Taiwan was uneventful. However, as expected, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) expressed all its anger against Taiwan with a continued show of military force signaling that it was bothered by the gauntlet thrown down by the Joe Biden administration, the Singapore Post reported.

Two important things must be said at the outset, to focus our attention. First, the visit was a test of President Xi Jinping as a Chinese leader, ahead of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Congress to be held later this year, where Xi Jinping will seek a third term. .

The second aspect is the need to understand the motivations of the United States and China in their respective actions and to have a clear eye on the future development of their relationship.

In the aftermath, China simply cut all ties with the United States and said engagement could no longer be the new normal. Confrontation is the signal sent precisely because Xi Jinping is about to crown himself as leader again! The fact is that Xi cannot afford to make the slightest mistake in handling relations with the United States or with Taiwan, the Singapore Post reported.

Certainly the ties to the United States figured when President Xi met with retired party elders at the “Beidaihe annual meeting” in the resort town of Hebei province.

Taiwan is truly China’s central domestic issue today and President Xi’s handling of it will determine his political position within the CCP. From the American perspective, the visit was an important signal that the United States remained committed to Taiwan. Writing in The Washington Post, Pelosi said “our congressional delegation’s visit should be taken as an unequivocal statement that America stands with Taiwan.” Afterward, she said the United States’ commitment to Taiwanese democracy was “ironclad.”

Both the United States and China are aware of the possibilities of military accidents and the risks of a sudden escalation.

In this sense, Xi’s assessment of control over the PLA would have been put to the test. In late July 2022, a US carrier battle group led by the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan returned to the South China Sea after calling in Singapore.

The Chinese military is also conducting drills in coastal areas. The widespread deployment by the United States would have served as a useful reference for the Chinese military, which always simulates invasions of Taiwan, the Singapore Post reported.

As president, Xi Jinping has tried to show that he has surpassed Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao in terms of achievements. The passing of the CCP’s “third history resolution” last year, following the first in 1945 under Mao Tse Tung and the second in 1981 under Deng Xiaoping, is an example of this.

President Xi Jinping has shown that he is superior to Jiang and Hu and can pride himself on having skilfully managed domestic politics and relations with the United States, particularly on the Taiwan question. Having totally focused Chinese nationalism on itself and on the projection of power, Xi Jinping will have to show that he is serious.

The display of military might in the Taiwan Strait also reminds the world that President Xi is in full control of the PLA. In that sense, forceful rhetoric has worked well for Xi and that’s why he told Joe Biden, “If you play with fire, you’ll get burned.”

This partly explains why Xi spoke to Biden on the phone despite the sourness hanging over bilateral relations. Although China takes a tough stance on Taiwan, it actually wants to avoid causing confusion ahead of the National Congress.

It is quite possible that China will continue to maintain its countermeasures as the CCP Congress approaches. In the long run, this is a battle Xi Jinping cannot afford to lose, The Singapore Post reported. (ANI)

