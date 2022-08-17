Politics
Prime Minister Modi calls Macron, discusses forest fires in France and global food security | Latest India News
The two leaders agreed to cooperate closely to address global food and energy security challenges, Prime Minister Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke with President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday and expressed India’s solidarity with France over the devastating fires. The two leaders also agreed to cooperate closely to address global food and energy security challenges, Modi said.
I spoke to my friend the President @EmmanuelMacron today. Transmitted India’s solidarity with France in the face of the devastating forest fires. We discussed the ongoing bilateral cooperation within the India-France strategic partnership and other issues of global and regional importance, Modi tweeted.
President @EmmanuelMacron and I have also agreed to cooperate closely to address global food and energy security challenges, Modi added.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the leaders reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives, including defense cooperation projects and civil nuclear energy cooperation.
The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the depth and strength that the India-France strategic partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue to work closely together to expand the relationship to new areas of cooperation, it said. -he declares.
France is battling a ‘monster’ forest fire that has forced thousands to flee their homes. Wildfires in Europe this summer have erupted as heatwaves engulf the continent and renew attention on climate change.
Earlier in the day, Macron told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of his concerns about the risks to the country’s nuclear facilities, during a phone call between the two leaders, the French presidency said.
Attention has focused in recent days on bombings near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. The two parties have accused each other of the risks weighing on the largest nuclear installation in Europe, which Russia has seized although Ukrainian technicians are operating it.
