Pakistan PRAISE former diplomat Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this GREAT thing but DISAGREES… | India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity continues to grow not only at home but also abroad. Now even the people of Pakistan, who have enmity with the neighboring country and India, are also starting to admire Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi’s speech from the Red Fort on August 15 is also highly regarded there. Abdul Basit, a former Pakistani diplomat and Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India, praises Prime Minister Modi’s speech in a video.

Praising Narendra Modi’s speech, Abdul Basit said Modi is a very good speaker and his speeches are still alive. He draws the audience towards him with impact in his speeches. In this speech, as usual, he talked about new things for the people of the country and said that in the next 25 years, India must move from a developing to a developed country. He also spoke about corruption and the empowerment of women. The speech he gave, a leader should give a speech like this.

However, Abdul Basit also disagrees on some things from PM Modi. He said that Narendra Modi spoke to his people about freedom from slavery mentality and symbols. I am not able to understand that he only considers the British period as slavery or that he also includes the Mughal Raj because during Narendra Modi’s tenure the names of many such places were modified since the Mughal period.

Imran Khan praises India

Let us tell you that the former Prime Minister of Pakistan has also praised the policies of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several occasions over the past few months. While praising India at a recent rally, Imran showed a video of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and said her name is Azadi.