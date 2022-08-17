Politics
As Xi Jinping ordered missiles fired at Taiwan, some residents of these tiny Kinmen Islands feared a return to the past
As Chinese leader Xi Jinping ordered missiles fired over Taiwan this month, his military was also making a statement, albeit a far less dangerous one, off China’s east coast.
The main island of Kinmen, along with a smaller “Little Kinmen”, forms the closest outpost of Taiwan-controlled territory to China, with only a few kilometers separating the two sides.
As many of the approximately 70,000 residents slept, a Chinese military drone flew over Kinmen.
In response, some of the Taiwanese soldiers stationed there fired flares to chase him away.
It was barely the equivalent of rocket fire near another remote outpost, the Matsu Islands, or missile fire near Taiwan itself, but it briefly disrupted the relaxed atmosphere that had long reigned in this unlikely front line.
And for some, it brought back memories of a time when the Kinmen Islands were caught in an active battle between Chinese communists and Taiwan-based nationalists.
Kinmen’s memories of a previous Chinese bombardment
Cai Tianding, a local Kinmen resident who heads a group of military history enthusiasts, said his parents lived through a time when Kinmen was a hotly contested frontline.
During the 1950s, the island was teeming with 100,000 soldiers fighting for Chiang Kai-shek’s Republic of China against the communists.
Over-water bombings were a fact of life on the islands for nearly 20 years as China attempted to subjugate nationalists and Kinmen residents.
On the deserted beaches along both islands, small remnants of this period of history remain.
Lines of rusting anti-landing stakes still stick out of the sand, pointing directly at China above the horizon, while concrete bomb shelters are dotted across the island.
But conflict with neighbors Xiamen, about 3 kilometers away at the nearest point, has seemed less likely over the years.
Kinmen even opened trade ties with China in the 2000s and has steadily strengthened its economic ties ever since.
Now, with tensions rising again following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, few believe Kinmen will be targeted.
“I don’t think people here were too worried we couldn’t see the drone,” Cai said.
“Kinmen has lost its strategic importance, so if the Chinese Communists really attacked, I think they would target Taiwan directly, not here.”
This is a widely shared view of Kinmen, including by the islands’ sole representative in Taiwan’s parliament, the Legislative Yuan.
“If there is a war, most people here think the Chinese government will attack Taipei first instead of going through Kinmen like in the past,” local member Jessica Yu-jen Chen said.
“We feel safer here than in Taipei.”
The strategy behind the Kinmen Islands push for closer economic ties
Proximity to China means that despite the presence of 4,000 troops, few believe the Taiwanese military could defend the islands if Beijing tried to take them.
And that seems to reassure locals, who have largely embraced closer economic ties with the Chinese city across the water—that is, until the COVID-19 pandemic put it there. a term.
More than 40 ferries a day criss-crossed the water, and special regulations allowed Kinmen residents easy access to Xiamen.
Now the ferry terminal is closed.
During the ABC’s last visit in 2019, just months before the start of the pandemic, Chinese and Taiwanese flags were flown side by side along a shopping street popular with tourists, many from China.
Now they have been removed due to the perception by some visitors from Taiwan that they sent an unfair message, according to several Kinmen residents.
“The feelings here are quite different from [the feelings on] the island of Taiwan,” Chen said.
She is a strong supporter of building a bridge from Kinmen to Xiamen, a proposal that was seriously considered the last time her political party, the KMT, held national power in Taiwan.
The idea, however, has been shelved since China’s much more wary Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) took over the presidency in 2016.
Recently, the Kinmen County Local Council again lobbied publicly for the bridge, with council head Wang Tzu Pao telling the ABC that the more economic interests Xiamen residents have in Kinmen, the less chance of conflict in the future are important.
But some Kinmen residents are not so relaxed about China’s increasingly assertive rhetoric about taking over Taiwan.
Is the future of the Kinmen Islands at stake?
A taxi driver told the ABC he was “very nervous” about what the Chinese forces on the other side thought of Ms Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
And a police officer said M-16 assault rifles had recently been distributed on the island with the intention of deploying police to support troops if a conflict erupted.
“If there is strong internal pressure in China, they would be forced to take something or occupy somewhere to demonstrate that their threats are not just rhetoric,” said bed and breakfast owner Yorke Wu. and breakfast and former local political campaign adviser.
“It is entirely possible that Kinmen and the Matsu Islands will be taken.”
Forty years ago, when Xiamen’s skyscrapers began to rise from the water, many residents wondered if they were part of a Communist facade to project strength.
Now the cranes are building something different, a massive new international airport for Xiamen on an island just across from Kinmen.
Large sand dredging boats work non-stop in the waters just off Kinmen to reclaim land for the project, narrowing the physical distance ever so slightly, as the political divide between Beijing and Taipei widens.
“I hope my government can communicate more and show a friendlier attitude,” Yu-jen Chen said, referring to President Tsai Ing-wen’s PDP administration.
“And at the same time, I also hope that the Chinese government can show a friendlier attitude,” she said.
“We don’t like the way things are now.”
China last week released its first white paper on Taiwan in more than 20 years, scrapping a previous pledge not to send troops or officials after unification, in a “one country, two systems” offer similar to what Beijing gave to Hong Kong. .
Given that all of Hong Kong’s political opposition has either been arrested, exiled and/or banned from running for office, the revised wording is seen as a sign of growing confidence and aggression from Beijing.
“In my opinion, we are just pawns in all of this. What can we change? asks Mr. Wu.
He wonders if Kinmen will lose its special attributes if it becomes just another piece of the People’s Republic, or if it will experience an economic boom.
No doubt others are wondering the same all over the island.
