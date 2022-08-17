The conditions created by Boris Johnson are the opposite of what NI needs to attract foreign investment





It would be hard to keep a straight face and say that Boris Johnson’s job as Prime Minister hasn’t had a negative impact on Brand UK. recently reviewed some of the Department for International Trade’s marketing materials aimed at international investors to present the current case for investing in the UK. The article was compelling, with plenty of evidence points on technology, skills, and the competitive business environment. It also included several quotes and photos of Johnson endorsing the UK as an attractive location for foreign direct investment. For years I have advocated the deployment of senior politicians in investment attraction at critical points in the process. After all, prosperous economies and stable political landscapes usually go hand in hand. Political support also demonstrates a commitment to opening up the economy to foreign investment. But Johnson undermined UK confidence and credibility during his time at the helm. The UK, historically seen as a haven for foreign investors, has suffered significantly from its threats to circumvent or tear up international treaties. As a result of the Johnson government and its policies, they have stifled the supply of European immigrant labor in a recovering economy upon which foreign investors depend, as do local hospitality, manufacturing and hospitality businesses. agriculture. Johnson has undermined the confidence of major existing investors – who have been asked to back mega-capital projects in energy and infrastructure – by flip-flopping on policy and consistency in search of short headlines. term. The much-discussed US free trade deal that Johnson said was in the works has not materialized. He even managed to upset President Biden with his stance on the Northern Ireland protocol. The uncertainty created by Johnson and his government has led to questions about the UK’s participation in EU Horizon projects and has forced some of our best research and development talent to relocate. From an FDI perspective, consistency, transparency, and stability are critical to success. Through words, deeds and actions, Johnson has created an environment that is the opposite. I hope whoever replaces him as Prime Minister can regain some of the moral, technological and competitive reputation for which the UK is widely recognized and celebrated.

