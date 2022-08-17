J or get a cup of Chayan Yuese milk tea in Changsha city, central China, you may have to wait in line for an hour in the sweltering heat. The local business, known in English as Sexy Tea, has become a national sensation. This is part of what has made Changsha a wanghong hotspot, or a place where young people come to shoot videos for social networks. Street vendors serving spicy crawfish have become internet celebrities. Crowds throng downtown shopping districts and restaurants until the wee hours of the morning, despite concerns about covid-19. Chinese social media is replete with photographs of young women, dressed in chic outfits, posing in front of the 32-meter-tall granite bust of Mao Zedong, the country’s revolutionary leader from a nearby town.

China’s recent development has concentrated wealth in eastern cities. Now, President Xi Jinping wants to expand it inland, to places like Changsha, and wants the process to be driven by innovation in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence ( have ), cloud computing and smart manufacturingindustrialization 4.0, in his words. Central government directives often seem far removed from actual business activity. They are filled with lofty slogans and lengthy references to the importance of Xi Jinping’s thought. Changsha offers a glimpse of how Mr. Xi’s revolution is actually unfolding.

The city is one of 15 urban centers trying to make the leap into the country’s elite. Together, they are known as new first-tier cities and already make up about one-fifth of Chinas gdp . In Changsha, the local government is happy to have a wanghong Economy: Planners want to turn the city into a cultural and tourist hub that brings in 500 billion yuan ($74 billion) in revenue a year, up from less than 200 billion in 2021. They hope trendy tea shops will help also to take up a much more important challenge, and the main axis of their growth strategy: the modernization of the industrial base of the city. It will mean attracting a horde of new businesses and talented people to an area hundreds of miles from affluent coastal areas.

Changsha’s strong but old-fashioned industrial base makes it typical of the new first tier. It is home to China’s two largest construction machinery companies, Sany and Zoomlion. Another company, bsb , is one of the largest prefabricated construction specialists in the country. In a city just south of Changsha is one of the main manufacturing centers of CRRC Chinese state-owned railway equipment.

The first challenge that planners face is upgrading the city’s existing industry through digitalization and automation. The government has handed out generous grants to encourage internet technology companies to cluster around existing machinery, construction and transportation companies. Thousands of automation-related businesses have been created as a result. Officials monitor what happens next. A recent reform in industrial parks measures the amount of taxes companies pay per mu (0.17 acre) of land they occupy, and will eventually evict low-payers.

Industrial upgrades often involve the integration of completely new systems5 g internet or have -Fueled logistics in legacy businesses to help increase efficiency, note analysts at Jefferies, an investment bank. Baosight, a public industrial digitalization giant, has helped to do this in many steel mills. These types of changes can take years and require the implementation of large, experienced technology vendors.

The second challenge is to accelerate the boom of new technology companies. Like several neighboring cities, Changsha is rushing to build have and smart manufacturing parks; last year, the Ministry of Science and Technology announced that it would build a have innovation zone in the city. Some 5,180 companies claiming to offer have – Related services were set up in Changsha in the first seven months of 2022, up from about 3,000 in 2021, according to Qichacha, a business intelligence firm. The trend was reflected in cities in China’s interior. It’s doubtful that this reflects any real tech entrepreneurship; experts believe that many of the new AI companies do little real innovation.

A thriving tech hub also needs a steady supply of talent. In April, the local government announced a list of 45 measures to attract young professionals to the city, including generous grants of up to 100 million yuan for top scientists and technology organizations. The cheap of cities wanghong lifestyle is another draw. Changsha has some of the lowest property prices of any major city in the country, making it particularly attractive to young entrepreneurs. A family can get twice as much space in an apartment here compared to a coastal city, says Xu Dihong, the founder of Cadstar, a local industrial software company. Milk tea and late night crayfish meals don’t hurt either.

Yet, they may not be enough. Wang Peng of Huijiang Automation Technology, a tech company that opened an office in Changsha last year, says despite all the incentives, it’s still hard to hire the right people. Even established tech hubs such as Suzhou and Shenzhen face talent shortages. The city has few international connections. According to a professor at a local university, its location deep in China has made it difficult to recruit top talent, especially Chinese returning from college or working overseas. This is a problem that could prevent many of the new first-tier cities from rising to the top.