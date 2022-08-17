UN inspectors need ‘urgent’ access to Ukraine’s nuclear power plant, NATO says

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday there was an urgent need for the UN’s atomic watchdog to be allowed to inspect Russia’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Follow FRANCE 24’s live coverage of the Ukraine crisis. All times are in Paris time (GMT+2).

5:11 p.m .: Ukraine buries unidentified victims of Bucha massacre

The unidentified remains of 21 victims of the Bucha massacre were buried on Wednesday in a cemetery in the satellite city of Kyiv which saw atrocities committed by retreating Russian forces in late March.

Reporting from Bucha, FRANCE 24 Rob Parsons said the bodies had been brought from the Bucha morgue, where they were being held while investigators tried to match the victims’ DNA. But so far, for these at least, that has proven impossible. Meanwhile, each grave is marked with a number, so if DNA investigations result in some sort of response, relatives will be notified and they can move their loved ones to cemeteries of their choice, Parsons explained.









4:08 p.m .: NATO says it is “urgent” to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

It is “urgent” that the UN’s atomic watchdog be allowed to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine which is under Russian military control, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Russia’s seizure of the plant “poses a serious threat to the safety and security of this facility (and) increases the risk of a nuclear accident or incident”, he told reporters in Brussels.

“There is an urgent need to allow inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency and ensure the withdrawal of all Russian forces,” he said.

3:05 p.m .: Russia’s Black Sea Fleet appoints new commander: state news agency

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet based in annexed Crimea has installed a new commander, the RIA news agency reported citing sources in the aftermath of explosions at Russian military bases on the peninsula over the past nine days.

If confirmed, the removal of former commander Igor Osipov would mark the largest dismissal of a military official in nearly six months since Russia launched its war against Ukraine, in which it suffered heavy losses in men and material.

State-owned RIA quoted the sources as saying the new chief, Viktor Sokolov, was introduced to members of the fleet’s military council in the port of Sevastopol.

12:25 p.m .: Russia claims to have “neutralized” an Islamist cell in Crimea

The senior official in Russia-annexed Crimea said Russia’s FSB security service dismantled what he described as a six-person terror cell from a banned Islamist group, a day after explosions rocked one of the Russian military bases there.

“All are detained. The activities of the terrorists were coordinated, as expected, from the territory of the terrorist state of Ukraine,” Sergei Aksyonov, the official, said on Telegram.

Aksyonov said the suspects were members of the Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir, which is banned in Russia.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

7:17 a.m .: Moscow denounces the explosions of an arms depot in Crimea as “sabotage”

Explosions and fires tore through an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday in the second attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.

The explosions, which targeted an important supply route for the Russian invasion, prompted Moscow to blame the explosions for an act of sabotage.

Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack, although a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times that an elite Ukrainian military unit operating behind enemy lines was responsible for the explosions.

Russia blamed last week’s explosions on an accidental detonation of munitions, but some military analysts said satellite photos and other evidence pointed to a Ukrainian attack, possibly with anti-ship missiles.

If Ukrainian forces were behind the explosions, it would represent a significant escalation of the war. Such attacks could also indicate that Ukrainian agents are able to penetrate deep into Russian-occupied territory.

According to FRANCE 24 foreign affairs editor Rob Parsons, reporting from Kyiv, Ukrainians are keeping a low profile about what is going on.”

“They prefer to maintain a policy of strategic ambiguity when it comes to what they do and their intentions behind Russian lines, Parsons said. the insecure Russians, to destroy their lines of communication, to hit their arms depots, to make sure they don’t feel safe anywhere.”









6:42 a.m.: Ship carrying first cargo of Ukrainian grain sets sail for Africa

The MV Brave Commander left the Black Sea port of Pivdennyi and will head to Djibouti “for delivery to Ethiopia”, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Telegram.

The ship is carrying 23,000 tons of wheat.

It is the first ship chartered by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) to leave Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February. The government said it hoped two or three similar expeditions would soon follow.

9:02 p.m .: Macron says he discussed Ukraine crisis with Modi in India

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the crisis in Ukraine by telephone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, and the two agreed to work together to try to end the conflict, the French presidency said.

Macron also held a call earlier Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which the French leader highlighted his concerns about risks to Ukraine’s nuclear facilities following fighting with Russia.

8:42 p.m .: Ukrainian nuclear company claims Russian hackers attacked website

Ukrainian nuclear energy company Energoatom said a group of Russian hackers launched a major three-hour attack on its website on Tuesday but caused no significant problems.

“The Russian group ‘People’s Cyber ​​Army’ carried out a cyberattack using 7.25 million bot users, which simulated hundreds of millions of views of the company’s main page,” Energoatom said in a statement. a statement. “(This) did not materially affect Energoatom’s website operations.”

