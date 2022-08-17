Aadhaar, DBT helped save Rs 2 lakh crore leak: PM Modi





🔊 Listen to this article In his Independence Day speech on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for fighting corruption, saying dynasticism and corruption are the two evils India must fight to defeat. On the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort, saying nepotism was undermining Indian institutions and in many cases leading to corruption. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government has saved Rs 2 lakh crore from falling into the “wrong hands” over the past eight years by using modern systems such as Aadhar and mobile through direct transfer of benefits. We have been able to salvage 2 lakh crores of rupees that fall into the wrong hands and channel them for the good of the nation, Prime Minister Modi said. Although Aadhaar and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) have been praised by independent agencies for their role in reducing leakage in public plan distribution, there have been instances where Aadhaar data has been used fraudulently to access public plans. Modi also highlighted his administration’s efforts to boost manufacturing through the implementation of the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) program for various industries. Narendra Modi further defined five resolutions for India. In the coming years, we will focus on Panchpran-First, to move forward with greater resolutions and the resolution of India developed; Second, erase all traces of servitude; Third, be proud of our heritage; Fourth, the strength of unity and Fifth, the duties of citizens which include PM and CMs, Modi said. The most important part of Modi’s speech was his goal of achieving developed country status for India by 2030. The prime minister then set a deadline of 2022. This dream would remain unfulfilled, but it is hoped that it will not have to be extended again. There is no doubt that India has made significant progress over the past 75 years, it will become the world’s fifth largest economy and is on its way to becoming the third; it is food self-sufficiency; and key development indicators such as infant mortality and life expectancy have steadily improved. However, to say that the challenges are formidable would be an understatement. The industry and service sectors are generally important components of GDP in developed economies. In the former case, less is more, as India’s manufacturing sector is much smaller relative to the overall economy than almost all of East Asia, let alone the more advanced economies. While the services sector is growing, India’s knowledge economy remains ranked 97th out of 154 countries in the UNDP Global Knowledge Index 2021, which quantifies countries’ knowledge and development conditions. No country can progress until the three Es of education, employment and employability are addressed. However, India risks squandering its demographic advantage as more than half of the working population remains unemployed. The Prime Minister also mentioned “Jai Anusandhan (Innovation)”, which essentially calls for education reforms, increased public spending on R&D, resources to establish research centers of excellence and investments in the ICT industry. The Banking & Finance Post is an initiative of Elets Technomedia Pvt Ltd, existing since 2003.

