Tories plot ‘Grand Boris Canal’ to ship water from Scotland to England to tackle drought

SENIOR Tories back plans for a Grand Boris Canal to move massive amounts of water from Scotland and Wales to England, after droughts were declared across the country.

Now the Tories are apparently considering the bid for a 14 billion super canal linking the south of Scotland with parts of England which are suffering less rainfall than usual.

Proposals to move water from resource-rich Scotland to other parts of the UK have been floated for years and while serving as Mayor of London, Boris Johnson backed the idea.

The “Grand Contour Canal”

In 2012 Johnson raised the potential of the Grand Contour Canal, a plan created in the 1940s that would move water across Scottish borders and into southeast England.

Speaking then, Johnson said, “The rain rains on the just and the unjust, says the Bible, but frankly it rains much more in Scotland and Wales than in England.

Now the senior Tories have told the Daily Mail they want to revisit the proposal to help the South and Midlands cope with future droughts.

And a spokesman for the UK government’s environmental department, Defra, said millions of pounds were being invested in so-called inter-regional water transfers.

They said these can play an important role in moving water from parts of the country where supply is plentiful to those where demand is high.

How are Scottish politicians reacting?

Mark Ruskell, the Scottish Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said the idea “doesn’t float”.

“Whether it’s the London garden bridge proposal he wasted £40m on and didn’t build, or his botched proposals for a tunnel to Northern Ireland, it seems like every major infrastructure project linked to Boris Johnson ends in failure,” he said. National.

“There is no time to waste. Poorly thought out and fundamentally unserious proposals like this are no substitute for the climate action that is so sorely lacking in Downing Street.”

Alba’s deputy leader and former Scottish government justice secretary, Kenny MacAskill MP, told the National he had serious concerns about the Tories’ idea.

It is not acceptable that Scotland’s enormous natural resources, whether water, oil and gas or renewables, are being diverted to meet the needs of southern England.” , did he declare.

“A Super Canal from Scotland to the South of England, which would require massive investment in infrastructure, would not only be the wrong priority at the moment – ​​it would be a kick in the teeth for the many communities in the east and south coast of Scotland in need of investment.

He continued: The lesson of North Sea oil and gas from the 1970s and renewables today is that if Scotland does not take control of its own resources through independence , Westminster will not only exercise this power over us, but will do so to our detriment. , with income going south and many jobs, in the case of renewable energy exported abroad.

Could this be Johnson’s last infrastructure flop?

According to the Mail, the canal may be named after the outgoing prime minister who promoted a number of major infrastructure projects only to never materialize.

Dominic Cummings, the prime minister’s former senior adviser, claimed last year that Johnson is obsessed with infrastructure projects that can serve as a “monument” to him, comparing them to grand schemes designed by Roman emperors.

But unlike Hadrian’s Wall, Johnson’s plans were short-lived.

Johnsons failed Garden Bridge cost 53 million euros, including 43 million public money.

He has also promoted the idea of ​​a bridge linking Scotland with Northern Ireland, which a feasibility study has found could cost £335 billion.

Construction was reportedly fraught with pitfalls, including the fact that construction would take decades and would have to cross a stretch of ocean filled with millions of tons of dumped ordnance.

How would the channel work?

This Boris Canal would apparently be built along the 310ft land contour of the Kielder Water Reservoir and run down to the Midlands and South, before being extended North and West to create a water network natural linking Wales, Scotland and England.

According to the engineers, the water would be moved by gravity along a gentle slope to avoid the need for expensive pumping mechanisms.

However, the estimated cost of 14 billion which was provided eight years ago, so the cost is probably much higher now and the feasibility of the projects has been cited as reasons why the program was never implemented .