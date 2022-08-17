Politics
On Independence Day, Joe Biden writes letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu
Washington:
US President Joe Biden wrote separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu on India’s Independence Day, a senior US administration official has said.
The letters were hand-delivered to India’s Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, by Brian P McKeon, Assistant Secretary of State for Management and Resources, who attended a reception on the day of independence organized at the Maison de l’Inde on Monday.
“I have to say that in the beginning when I got here I gave the ambassador two letters from the president, one to Prime Minister Modi and one to President Murmu. I should have kept them and just read the letters because they probably speak louder than what I’m going to say here,” Mr. McKeon said in his remarks at the reception.
There are few more vital, more consequential partnerships than the one between the United States and India, he said.
“Since that day as a senator from Delaware, President Biden has long championed this partnership,” he said.
“I should know that I worked for him for 20 years in the Senate and worked alongside him there. In 2006, when the Senate was voting on the civilian nuclear deal between the United States and India, he said that if I was asked to name the pillars of security in this 21st century, India and the United States would be two,” he said.
“His vision of what we can achieve has now come to fruition as we work together across all spheres of human endeavour, using our respective areas of expertise to tackle the toughest challenges, from fighting the COVID to tackling climate change, to securing global supply chains and food supply,” he said.
Mr Mckeon said Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi met in April and reaffirmed the countries’ commitment to working together for a more prosperous, free, connected and secure world.
“In the last few months alone, we have entered into a new investment incentive agreement that will allow us to increase investment in clean energy, sustainable infrastructure and resilient supply chains.
“We shared commitments to deepen defense cooperation and New Areas signed a Space Situational Awareness Memorandum of Understanding enhancing cooperation between our space institutions,” McKeon said.
The United States, he said, welcomes India’s decision to join the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. India is also a crucial partner in the Quad, he said.
“Together, we work to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific and address the challenges we face around the world,” McKeon said.
“As we look back 75 years and reflect on this historic occasion, we are reminded how important it is to defend the democracies and freedoms that our peoples have longed for and struggled to achieve. of every generation to protect and defend democracy and our two countries,” said the American diplomat.
McKeon said the United States has remained committed to bilateral relations with India since 1947.
“President Truman said in his message to Prime Minister Nehru in the years to come that the people of this great new nation will find the United States a constant friend. I sincerely hope that our friendship will continue in the future as per the past. expressed in close and fruitful cooperation in international business and cordiality in our relations with each other. That’s a pretty good summary,” he said.
“We celebrate not only the momentous day in India’s history, but also the democratic values that underpin our relationship, which has blossomed into a strategic partnership that contributes to a brighter future for the peoples of our two There are few partnerships more vital, more important than the one between the United States and India,” McKeon said.
