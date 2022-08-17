Xi calls for industrial restructuring in northeast China for ‘revitalization’





01:08 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for continued efforts to accelerate industrial restructuring in the country’s northeast region to boost economic transformation in the former industrial heartland. “We have full confidence in revitalizing the northeast region,” Xi said during his visit to Jinzhou City, northeast China’s Liaoning Province. Once a powerhouse, the northeast of the country, comprising the three provinces of Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning, has traditional industries such as steel, automobile and aircraft manufacturing, shipbuilding and oil refinery. Yet the region began to show a sharp decline in its economic performance indicators six years ago, afflicted by deep-rooted problems including an aging population, falling investment and talent drain. The trio lagged behind the national average for some time, until Beijing came up with a package of policies and funding to improve their development from 2016. From 2020, the region experienced a gradual economic rebound with positive GDP growth despite being heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Chinese President Xi Jinping visits a forest park in Jinzhou, northeast China’s Liaoning Province, Aug 16, 2022. /Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping visits a forest park in Jinzhou, northeast China’s Liaoning Province, Aug. 16, 2022. /Xinhua During his tour, President Xi called for sustained efforts to carry out the northeast revitalization strategy. Modernization with Chinese characteristics is characterized by common prosperity and happiness for all, not just the few, he said. Xi stresses safety of people’s lives in flood control During his inspection of extensive environmental improvement works along two rivers in the city of Jinzhou, Xi was briefed on the province’s flood control and relief efforts. Xi called on governments at all levels to take strong flood control and relief measures, make appropriate arrangements for flood-affected people and ensure their safety, while demanding that authorities local authorities in Liaoning Province guarantee the safety of people’s lives in the fight against flooding. Authorities should devise appropriate post-disaster recovery and reconstruction plans to help people restore their production and lives as soon as possible, Xi said. President Xi visits the Liaoshen Campaign Memorial in Jinzhou on Aug. 16, 2022. /Xinhua President Xi visits the Liaoshen Campaign Memorial in Jinzhou on Aug. 16, 2022. /Xinhua The Chinese president was also briefed on local ecological restoration and conservation works. The Liaoshen Campaign Memorial and a forest park in Jinzhou were also on Xi’s agenda, where he reflected on the history of northeast China’s liberation and the countryside. of Liaoshen, one of the main campaigns of the liberation war more than seven decades ago.

