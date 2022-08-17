Hong Kong asks teachers to study Xi Jinping’s speech





In a circular sent to educators on Monday, the Hong Kong Education Bureau said that “in view of the great importance of (Xi’s) ‘address’ in Hong Kong”, copies would be sent to all kindergartens , local primary and secondary schools.

The Chinese leader delivered the speech during a visit to the city last month to mark the 25th anniversary of his transfer from Britain to China.

In his remarks, Xi stressed that Hong Kong was entering a “crucial period” of challenges and opportunities, and that its stability and future development would depend on being ruled by “patriots” and maintaining “one country, two systems” – the principle that Beijing promised would give the city a high degree of autonomy for 50 years after the handover.

In the circular to schools, the education department said learning the speech would help “deepen local teachers’ understanding of the development of the nation and the world, and help them understand the importance of integration of Hong Kong in overall national development”.

“The speech fully expresses President Xi’s love and care for young people in Hong Kong, and his sincere hope to provide better education for children,” he added. he added. Since Hong Kong was rocked by pro-democracy protests in 2019, Beijing has blamed the city’s education system for radicalizing its students, singling out liberal studies – a subject that encourages critical thinking – for boosting anti sentiment. -Beijing among young people. Amid a crackdown by authorities on the city’s opposition movement, Hong Kong last year replaced liberal studies with a new subject for high school students – citizenship and social development. The subject draws heavily on China’s patriotism and national development and ties in with Beijing’s narrative that Hong Kong was occupied by the British but was never a colony Wong Kam-leung, chairman of the pro-Beijing Hong Kong Education Workers Federation, denied that the decision to distribute copies of Xi’s speech for teachers to study was tantamount to indoctrinating schools with the ideology of the Communist Party in power. “As educators, it’s our duty to understand Xi’s discourse and think about how we can help improve the country,” Wong told CNN. Wong said he was aware that some students might have questions about previous pro-democracy protests or political developments in Hong Kong, to which he said students were “welcome to ask questions. “. “Schools as a learning space have a responsibility to correct those who have been misled, so teachers should be equipped with information from Xi’s speech,” Wong said. Patriotic education Hong Kong education authorities have tightened their grip on what can and cannot be taught in classrooms since Beijing imposed a extensive national security law on the city in 2020. The law – introduced after massive pro-democracy protests – criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers with penalties of up to life in prison. Two years later, there are no opposition MPs left in Hong Kong’s legislature, while nearly all of its key pro-democracy figures, including activists and politicians, have been forced into exile or imprisoned. . Pro-democracy civil society organizations, which lobbied for workers’ rights, also disbanded. The scope of the new legislation has also extended to schools. Books and teaching materials that may break the law have been removed from libraries, including titles written by jailed activist Joshua Wong Meanwhile, regular national flag-raising ceremonies have been made mandatory under renewed requirements from school authorities. In accordance with guidelines issued last year, all Hong Kong students from the age of 6 will receive lessons aimed at helping them “understand the country’s history and development, the importance of national security, the national flag , the national emblem and the national anthem”. Teaching materials including videos, picture books and graphics, featuring cartoons of Chinese soldiers and Hong Kong police officers, have also been released to help students understand their “responsibilities” under the security law. Studying Xi’s speech was not the only change for teachers. Beginning with the school year beginning in September, newly appointed teachers in all public schools must pass an exam on the basic law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/17/china/hong-kong-schools-xi-jinping-speech-mic-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos