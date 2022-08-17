Guterres and Erdogan will meet Zelenskyy in Ukraine this week | Russo-Ukrainian War





The UN spokesman said the leaders would discuss the grain shipment deal and the attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine on Thursday, a United Nations spokesman said. At the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky[y]the secretary general will be in Lviv on Thursday to attend a trilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Ukrainian leader, Guterress spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday. Guterres is expected to visit the Black Sea port of Odessa on Friday, where grain exports have resumed under a UN-brokered deal. On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark agreement with the UN and Turkey on the resumption of grain shipments in a bid to alleviate a global food crisis in which millions face hunger. . Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov each signed separate but identical agreements with UN and Turkish officials on reopening blocked Black Sea delivery routes. Dujarric said Guterres would meet Zelenskyy in Lviv in western Ukraine and discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and also discuss the need for a political solution to the conflict. Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for bombing near the nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine, which Russian forces took control of shortly after their Feb. 24 invasion. The plant is still operated by Ukrainian technicians. The UN said it could help facilitate a visit by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to Zaporizhzhia from Kyiv, but Russia said any mission passing through the Ukrainian capital was too dangerous . The risk of disaster at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, is increasing every day, said the mayor of the city where the facility is located. On Saturday, António Guterres will visit the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, made up of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials who oversee Ukrainian grain and fertilizer exports to the Black Sea. Three Black Sea ports were unblocked last month under the UN-backed deal, allowing hundreds of thousands of tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be sent to buyers.

