China’s top leaders make their first public appearance in two weeks

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited northeast Liaoning Province on Tuesday, state media reported, as he and other leaders emerged from a two-week absence from public activities, suggesting that they had attended their annual summer conclave.

Xi visited a museum in Jinzhou City, Liaoning, which commemorates a key battle in 1948, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Prior to Wednesday, there had been no state media reports of Xi’s activities for two weeks – usually his activities are covered almost daily – an indication that he and other senior leaders had held their traditional secret summer gathering in the resort town of Beidaihe east of Beijing.

Visitors to Beidaihe and locals said security there has been particularly tight in recent weeks.

This year’s Beidaihe conclave would be particularly significant, as leaders are expected to have deliberated on personnel movements ahead of the ruling Communist Party’s congress to be held once every five years later this year.

Xi is widely expected to secure an unprecedented third five-year term at the next party congress.

Premier Li Keqiang also reappeared this week after a fortnight’s absence from public activities. He traveled to the southern city of Shenzhen and held an economic video conference with leaders from some of China’s largest provinces on Tuesday.

While in Jinzhou, Xi also inspected the local government’s flood prevention efforts and interacted with people relaxing in a park, Xinhua reported.

The museum Xi visited marks a battle that saw Mao Zedong’s Communists seize control of northeast China from the Nationalists, or Kuomintang, who fled to Taiwan after their defeat in 1949.

China continues to claim Taiwan as its own territory. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims over it.

