Zelensky, Erdogan and Guterres will meet in Ukraine on Thursday





Kyiv/LONDON: Russia has replaced the commander of its Crimean-based Black Sea Fleet, a state news agency reported on Wednesday.

It comes after a series of explosions rocked the peninsula it annexed in 2014 and previously considered a safe rear base for its war in Ukraine.

Moscow blamed saboteurs for explosions that engulfed an ammunition depot in northern Crimea on Tuesday. Plumes of smoke were then seen rising over a second Russian military base in central Crimea, Russian newspaper Kommersant said.

Ukraine has not officially taken responsibility but has hinted at it. Ukraine’s apparent ability to strike deeper into Russian-occupied territory, either with some form of weaponry or through sabotage, indicates a shift in the conflict. Explosions destroyed warplanes at a Russian naval air base in Crimea last week.

On Wednesday, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted sources as saying its Black Sea Fleet commander, Igor Osipov, had been replaced by a new leader, Viktor Sokolov.

If upheld, the move would mark one of the largest dismissals of a military official to date in a war in which Russia has suffered heavy losses in men and equipment.

State-owned RIA quoted the sources as saying the new leader was introduced to members of the fleet’s military council in the Crimean port of Sevastopol.

The Black Sea Fleet, which has a revered history in Russia, has suffered several humiliations since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine that Moscow calls a special military operation on February 24.

In April, Ukraine hit its flagship Moskva, a huge cruiser, with Neptune missiles. It became the largest warship sunk in combat for 40 years. CRITICAL SUPPLY ROUTE

Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014 and has since largely fortified, is the main supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine, where Kyiv is planning a counteroffensive in the coming weeks.

Ukraine’s military intelligence said in a statement that after the recent explosions in Crimea, Russian forces there urgently moved some of their planes and helicopters deeper into the peninsula and to airfields inside the Russia. Reuters could not independently verify the information.

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukrainians to avoid Russian military bases and ammunition stores and said the explosions could have a variety of causes, including incompetence.

But they all mean the same thing: the destruction of the occupier’s logistics, ammunition, military and other equipment, and command posts, saves the lives of our people, he said in a speech Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, Russia’s FSB security service said it had arrested six members of what it calls an Islamist terror cell in Crimea, but it did not say whether they were suspected of involvement in the blasts.

The Black Sea Fleet has also blockaded Ukrainian ports since the start of the war, trapping vital grain exports, which are only now beginning to move again under a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations. .

Three more ships left Ukraine on Wednesday, the infrastructure ministry said on its Facebook page.

This morning, three ships carrying Ukrainian food products left the ports of Chornomorsk and Odessa… More than 33,000 tons of agricultural products are on board, it is said. WHERE SHOULD WE GO

The war has driven millions, killed thousands and driven a geopolitical wedge between the West and Russia, which says the aim of its operation is to demilitarize its neighbor and protect Russian-speaking communities.

Ukraine, which broke free from Moscow’s rule when the Soviet Union broke up in 1991, accuses Russia of waging an imperial-style war of conquest.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the eastern Donetsk region, which has seen some of the fiercest fighting, said Wednesday morning that two civilians had been killed and seven injured in shelling by Russian forces in the past 24 hours.

The Ukrainian government has ordered mass evacuations in Donetsk, but for a couple on a small farm near the town of Kramatorsk, leaving was not an option.

The grandmother cannot be transported, she is almost 100 years old, Nataliia Ataiantz, 47, said as she watched the elderly woman. For her husband, Oleksandr, the thought of leaving was frightening.

Our parents are buried here. And it’s also our land… where should we go, in a foreign country? he said.

