Politics
Xi Jinping must correct China’s course on COVID and follow Vietnam’s lead
But there is an essential difference. As China sinks into an economic abyss, the Vietnamese Communist Party seems capable of correcting its mistakes.
His approach to the pandemic makes him a prime example. Initially, both countries wanted to develop their own vaccines, out of national pride and strategic interest.
Pride put aside
When Vietnams Nanocovax began phase 3 clinical trials in June 2021, the country was way behind on vaccinations, with just 1.5% of its 98 million people having received at least one vaccine. Hanoi also had a zero-tolerance approach at the time. Much like Shanghai, the mall in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly known as Saigon) suffered a four-month lockdown last summer. The army was deployed amid food shortages and deaths.
Perhaps reeling from the chaos, Vietnam cast aside its pride, approved vaccines from around the world and, in the northern fall of last year, stung its people with doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer and even Chinas Sinopharm. He accepted donations from foreign governments, through the World Health Organization’s COVAX facility, and pushed companies such as Samsung Electronics to find and pay for the shots.
With more effective vaccines protecting its population, Vietnam was able to fully reopen its border in mid-March. China, by comparison, still refuses to import the most effective mRNA vaccines and continues to resort to citywide lockdowns.
As a result, the economic contrast between the two countries could not be starker.
To enter Vietnam, travelers do not need to present proof of vaccination or negative PCR test results. Meanwhile, the road to China is long and winding. Onerous requirements aside, travelers simply cannot afford airline tickets. Before COVID, Hong Kong’s flagship airline Cathay Pacific had hourly shuttle flights to Beijing and Shanghai; today it has more flights to Ho Chi Minh City than to the political or commercial center of China. Hong Kong International Airport has become such a ghost town that a traveler can’t help but think of the Qing dynasty, the last imperial era when China tried to close its doors to the ideas and innovation of the stranger.
In recent months, there has been much debate among the Chinese over whether Vietnam will replace their country as the main manufacturing hub. Anxiety has also been bred by an exodus from global companies. Vietnam is aiming for 7% growth this year, while Chinese leaders have all but acknowledged that the country will miss its 5.5% target.
Exports are not everything
Many Vietnamese electronics factories are still in low-end assembly and many orders are coming from their Chinese parent companies, influential Chinese financial outlet Caixin noted in a June cover story. The Chinese are also more efficient in road and rail infrastructure, which bodes well for its supply chain network. Ho Chi Minh City’s first metro line, for example, which was originally scheduled to start in 2018, has yet to be completed.
But that’s beside the point. A country’s economic growth can start with an increase in exports, but it does not end there. Vietnam recorded 7.7% growth in the second quarter. Manufacturing accounted for 2.4 percentage points, but services, including retail sales and tourism, contributed 2.9 percentage points to overall growth.
When the economy reopened, Vietnamese traveled to resort islands such as Phu Quoc with a vengeance, spending on hotels and restaurants. In China, by comparison, travelers to southern Hainan Island found themselves stranded when the tourist hotspot entered instant lockdowns after a local outbreak of COVID-19. Admittedly, this experience would scare off some consumers.
Ho Chi Minh City real estate agents like to call the eastern area of Thu Thiem the Pudong of Saigon, a reference to a new urban development that aspires to be as prosperous and expensive as Shanghai’s main financial district.
When I was here three years ago, standing on an empty stretch of grassland, I found the analogy a bit stretched. But during China’s COVID-zero era, the imagination is a little crazier this time, even though I’m still standing on the grass. After all, there are more international flights to Saigon than to Shanghai these days.
Shuli Ren is a former investment banker and Bloomberg Opinion columnist.
