Red Wall voters will punish Tories for ousting Boris Johnson





Red Wall voters will punish the Tories in the next election for ousting Boris Johnson, one of the party’s most powerful regional politicians has warned. Ben Houchen, the Mayor of Tees Valley, said it was blindingly obvious whoever qualified for the final two in the leadership race would not have the same support among the Conservative base as the incumbent premier. He predicted there would be a backlash against the party for getting rid of Boris whether Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak wins the leadership race. A poll released earlier this week found that if Mr Johnson’s name was added to the ballot, he would be elected Prime Minister by party members. The survey found that 68% of members would prefer Mr Johnson to stay rather than Mr Sunak taking over, while 63% would prefer him to Ms Truss. Speaking to The Telegraphs Planet Normal podcast, Mr Houchen said: You’re always going to see those three polls with Boris in the lead, another reason why I didn’t think we should have gotten rid of him. And also, to be fair, we’ve seen that reflected in places like Teesside. Many first-time Tory voters are completely baffled, confused and actually quite upset that the Conservative Party got rid of Boris. I think we will ultimately be worse off in the general election for not having Boris Johnson. More than 10,000 Tory members are believed to have backed a ballot campaign by Boris to change the leadership rules to insert Mr Johnson as a final round candidate. The campaign, led by Lord Cruddas, the Tory donor and billionaire financier, had hoped to give members a referendum on Mr Johnson’s decision to stand down by adding him as a third candidate. Houchen also expressed frustration that the content of the leadership made conservatives seem out of touch with mainstream voters. It just worried me that we would stare at each other’s navel for several weeks or even months, which will seem very disconnected and distant from normal people who will be very preoccupied with daily life, he said. The mayor played down concerns about blue-on-blue attacks during the contest, saying: There’s been this kind of mass hysteria that all of a sudden it’s a pretty nasty contest. It’s really, really not. On the contrary, it’s quite sweet and I think they could be much, much more vicious with each other.

