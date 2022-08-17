Bilkis case: Congress asks whether PM Modi approved of Gujarat government’s decision

On Wednesday, Congress stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, asking him if he approved of the Gujarat government’s decision.

The opposition party asked what action the Prime Minister would take against the Chief Minister of Gujarat if the consent of the Center had not been sought.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the whole country saw the difference between the prime minister’s words and deeds.

The party alleged that the Gujarat government flouted the rules by releasing lifers for rape and murder in the 2002 Gujarat riots case and demanded answers from Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah to know if the decision had the agreement of the Center.

Congressional spokesman and head of the media department Pawan Khera told reporters that in cases investigated by central agencies like the CBI, the law requires the state to take approval from the Center before granting such surrender on its own initiative.

He also asked if it had been shared with the court.

“We demand a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on whether the Gujarat government has sought the consent of the Center before granting surrender to the convicts in the Cape Bilkis Bano case” , he told reporters.

Seeking answers, Khera said that if the government of Gujarat had obtained your agreement before granting the handover, the Prime Minister’s words would ring hollow.

“What action will the Prime Minister take against the BJP government of Gujarat? We also want to know from Gujarat who were the members of the prison advisory committee who recommended the handover,” he asked, alleging that two of the committee members are BJP. deputies.

He also questioned why some sections of the opposition were “silent” on injustice and urged them to come together on the issue.

“Why are the parties that entered politics by making ‘Nirbhaya’ the base silent today? Do they only exist to garner votes,” he asked, making an indirect reference to the ‘APA.

“Why are we silent as a society? We also want to ask why the media is silent, the same media that with one voice demanded strong laws after Nirbhaya’s rape.

“If we don’t ask these questions now, our society will stink and the world will reek. If we don’t ask these questions today, there will be no tomorrow for this country,” he said. .

The Congress asked if it was possible for the government of Gujarat to approve the early release of convicts without the knowledge and approval of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah.

Khera claimed that the 1992 policy under which the government of Gujarat granted a discount was removed on May 8, 2013 by Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

He said that under the Center’s 2014 policy, those convicted of rape and murder are not eligible for a reduced sentence.

He called the Gujarat government’s claim that the remission was granted based on SC orders “misleading”.

The Supreme Court had ordered Gujarat to settle the case in three months and had not ordered the state government to grant them the discount, he said.

“This is not a judicial order, but an executive order,” Khera said.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has attacked the prime minister, saying women are asking if respect for them is ‘only in speeches’.

The BJP government in Gujarat released the 11 people convicted of the rape of a pregnant Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven members of her family during the 2002 riots in Gujarat, as part of its remission policy.

“Those who raped a five-month-pregnant woman and killed her three-year-old daughter have been released during ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. What message is given to women in the country by those who peddle lies about ‘Nari Shakti’?” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Premier Ji, the whole country sees the difference between your words and your deeds,” he said.

Priyanka Gandhi asked if the release of the criminals by the BJP government and the reception given to them on camera is not the height of injustice and callousness.

“Narendra Modi ji, respect for women only in speeches? Women ask,” she said.

Congress Secretary General Jairam Ramesh tagged a tweet from his Khera party colleague in which he shared that the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Interior on the early release of prisoners mention that those convicted of rape and murder cannot be released without a turn by the prison administration.

“Shameless shameless. Do you really think the Gujarat government did the early release without the knowledge and approval of the PM and HM?” he tweeted.

Opposition parties on Tuesday denounced Prime Minister Modi over the release of the 11 convicts hours after he praised ‘Nari Shakti’ in his Independence Day speech and said it was the ‘true face” of New India under the BJP.

A Special Court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Mumbai on 21 January 2008 had sentenced the 11 to life imprisonment for gang raping and murdering seven members of Bilkis Bano’s family during the 2002 riots in Gujarat . Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court.

Modi, who was Gujarat’s chief minister at the time, came under constant attack from the opposition during the 2002 riots that left 790 Muslims and 254 Hindus dead. The riots broke out after the Godhra train fire in which 59 “karsevaks” were killed.