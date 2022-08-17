The Complete Guide To All The Ways Donald Trump Is Legally Fucked Up





After Donald Trump’s private residence at his Palm Beach club was raided by the FBI, his defenders immediately pointed out how unprecedented it was for the federal government to raid the home of a former US president. And it is true that it was unprecedented! But not because, as Trump cronies claimed, it was all some sort of politically motivated witch hunt. On the contrary, no president in history has been as corrupt as Donald Trump, including one who was forced to resign in disgrace. Even before the FBI knocked on the door, the 45th president was neck deep in legal woes; in fact it’s probably gotten to the point where you can’t even keep track of all the criminal investigations, civil lawsuits and other reasons why Trump’s lawyers should just move to Mar-a-Lago in order to to be able to brief him daily at breakfast on: all the ways he’s fucked.

Unfortunately, for the rest of the public, it’s not as easy to follow, and you might find yourself confused between, say, the New York Attorney General’s investigation into the Trump Organization and the prosecutors’ criminal investigation. of the District of Manhattan, the latter being expected to lead to a guilty plea from the company’s longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. You might also struggle to keep the topics of the various federal investigations straight, ranging from Trump’s plot to nullify the election to Trump’s decision to take classified government documents home.

This is why, as a public service, we have drawn up this practical guide.

The investigation of classified documents

Although you probably don’t need to be reminded, on August 8, 2022, the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s residence at his for-profit Florida club, where they removed 11 boxes of classified documents, some of which are marked top secret. Trump’s defenders have lost their minds over it, insisting that the government should have simply subpoenaed him or just asked him nicely to return what didn’t belong to him. Of course, that’s exactly what the feds had initially tried to do. By January, the National Archives had removed 15 boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago, which also included those of the top-secret variety. Several months later, the Justice Department, believing that Trump had not actually handed over everything he was supposed to, issued a subpoena for the additional documents. In June, a lawyer for the former president said in a written statement that all classified documents had been returned to the government. Which, of course, turned out to be a lie, hence the need for the raid.

Then, after a judge unsealed the search warrant, we learned that the government was not looking for West Wing tchotchkes and stolen office supplies, but rather had probable cause to believe the 45th President s engaged in obstruction of justice, mishandled government records and violated the Espionage Act. The night before the seals were unsealed, The Washington Post reported that classified nuclear weapons documents were among the items sought by FBI agents during a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence. The New York Times revealed this week that the FBI questioned Trump’s White House attorney and deputy attorney about the documents. While it’s unclear what will happen next, an impeachment is obviously a strong possibility. If found guilty of violating the laws cited in the warrant, Trump could go to jail for decades.

Naturally, he insisted that he had done nothing wrong and that people were taking classified documents all the time.

The Justice Department’s January 6 criminal investigation and the conspiracy to nullify the election

With all the hubbub surrounding the raid on Trump’s home and the revelation that he refused to turn over top secret documents related to serious national security issues, it’s easy to forget that Trump did his best to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and, when that didn’t follow suit, instigated a violent insurgency that left several dead. But he did! In July, we learned that, according to The Washington Post, the Justice Department was investigating Trump’s actions as part of its criminal investigation and that prosecutors interviewing witnesses before a grand jury had asked hours of detailed questions about the meetings Trump had conducted in December 2020 and January. 2021; its pressure campaign on[Mike] Penceto overturns election; and what instructions Trump gave to his attorneys and advisers regarding bogus voters and the removal of voters to the United States.

Crucial witnesses we know of so far have included former Pences chief of staff Marc Short and his former chief legal adviser Greg Jacob, both of whom have significant insight into Trump’s plot to quash the election. (Earlier this month, in what ABC News called a dramatic escalation in the Justice Department’s investigation into the plot to nullify the 2020 election and the ensuing riot, the department subpoenaed to appear Pat Cipollone, Trump’s former White House lawyer, who attended several meetings in the run-up to Jan. 6 where the ex-president and his minions discussed how to keep Trump in power .Cipollone was also aware of Trump’s desire to seize the voting machines, which he described as a terrible idea for the country, not the way we do things in the United States, and something the administration had no legal authority to do.)

Although Trump has, you guessed it, claimed that he did nothing wrong, his lawyers are said to have planned criminal charges. According to Rolling Stone, the fear of lawsuits intensified after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly before the committee on January 6, at which time she told the panel that Trump had been told that some of his supporters who had gathered in DC on the day of the riot were armed, but demanded that they be allowed to hear his Stop the Steal speech anyway; that Trump assaulted a Secret Service agent after learning he couldn’t walk to the Capitol himself; and that the 45th President apparently believed VPPence deserved the chants calling for his hanging.

The Georgia Criminal Investigation

Remember when, as part of his plot to nullify the election, Trump called Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and demanded that Raffensperger find him the number of votes needed to beat Joe Biden, saying, I want just find 11,780 votes, before threatening the local official to refuse his request? Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis investigated that and more, appointing a special grand jury to hear evidence and eventually issue indictments. On Monday, a lawyer for Rudy Giulian said he was told the former mayor-turned-Trumpattorney was the target of the investigation, while longtime Trump advocate Lindsey Graham, who called Raffensperger in November 2020 to ask him if he had the power to throw away the mail. ballots in some counties, was ordered by a judge to testify before the grand jury. Speaking to The New York Times, attorney Norman Eisen, who served as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee on Trump’s first impeachment, said he thought the news about Giuliani was extremely bad for Trump. There’s no way Giuliani is the target of prosecutors’ investigation and Trump doesn’t end up as one, Eisen said.

We probably don’t have to tell you that Trump swears he’s done nothing wrong here, after describing his Raffensperger call as absolutely PERFECT in May.

Manhattan District Attorneys Criminal Case Against Trump Organization, etc.

In February, Trump received rare good news on the legal front when senior prosecutors leading Manhattan district attorneys’ investigation into the business practices of former presidents abruptly resigned, reportedly because their new boss, Alvin Bragg, had doubts about the possibility of taking the case to court. . Of course, according to one of those lawyers, Mark Pomerantz, this shouldn’t be taken as a sign that Trump hasn’t engaged in criminal activity, as Pomerantz thinks he most certainly has, writing in his resignation letter that the former president was guilty of numerous criminal offences. and that it was a major failure of justice not to hold him accountable. (In his letter to Bragg, Pomerantz added that no case is perfect, saying fear of losing a trial is not a valid reason to drop charges against a criminal.)

