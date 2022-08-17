China’s population crisis: Xi Jinping wants more children to be born and sets guidelines to increase population





The plan provides aid for access to housing, employment, education or tax benefits, but users view it with skepticism because of its insufficiency and delay A woman with two babies in Beijing (Reuters) A total of 17 ministries filed jointly on Tuesday a plan that proposes measures to encourage people to have more childrenat a time when China is facing a demographic crisis. The guidelines include measures in areas such as assistance with access to housing, employment, education or taxation with the aim of “promoting an adequate birth rate”, according to the latest local average hours. The guidelines, whose implementation will depend on local governments, recommend improve the level of prenatal and postnatal care and establish a standardized, government-run maternal and child health care facility in every province, city and county in the Asian country. As has been the case since last year, the government document sets the goal of reducing the number of abortions that are not due to “medical necessity” and “preventing unwanted pregnancies”. (Reuters) In addition, the plan recommends the expansion of the projects to relieve the pain of childbirth and improve the prevention and treatment of infertility in couples. The document also calls on all localities to improve maternity leave policies. Analysts quoted by the world times The newspaper points out that it is not common for so many Chinese government departments to jointly issue such a plan. The plan was followed Chinese social media skepticismwhere users criticized the the inadequacy of the aid and the delay of the authorities in providing it. This aid is like getting a loan of five dollars to buy a Maserati lamented a user of Weibo, equivalent of Twitter, which is blocked in the Asian country. School trip to Beijing (Reuters) After decades of imposing a one-child policy and then extending it to two, China has allowed its citizens to have a third child since last yeareven if the decision was not greeted with much enthusiasm by the population, due to both economic burdenthat parenthood is a priority that many women decide to give to their careers. China’s National Health Commission confirmed this month that the country’s population, the world’s most populous, will experience negative growth before 2025. Last year saw the lowest number of births in many Chinese provinces and only the southeastern province of Guangzhou, the most populous in the country, saw more than one million children born that year, according to recent data. The population of other provinces such as Hunan (central) or Jiangxi (central) has fallen to the lowest level for nearly 60 and 70 years, respectively. International experts have predicted that neighboring India, with a population of some 1.38 billion today, will overtake China in the near future to become the most populous country on the planet. (With information from EFE)

