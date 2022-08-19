Politics
‘A little strange’ that Boris Johnson took so long to step down, says Rishi Sunak
The former chancellor said his former boss’s attempts to cling to power were “a bit strange”, as he said he still believed he had “a chance” to take over as Prime Minister.
Rishi Sunak admitted it was ‘a bit strange’ that it took Boris Johnson so long to step down, as he said the outgoing Prime Minister was still removing him.
The resignation of the Tory leadership hopeful as chancellor sparked a wave of resignations that ultimately led to his boss’ downfall, following a series of scandals including partygate and the Chris Pincher controversy.
When asked if the prime minister took too long to step down, Mr Sunak said: In the end it lasted a few days, it was a bit strange.
“I think people watching it were wondering what was going on.”
Mr Sunak said he did not “immediately” believe Mr Johnson should have resigned after his replacement, Nadhim Zahawi, was confirmed and although he acknowledged the departure of a chancellor was a blow, it was “not the end of the world”.
“What changed was when 60 members of government all resigned and that happened in one day,” he added.
There are signs that Mr Sunak’s dramatic resignation may have hurt his chances of becoming prime minister, with some of the members still fond of Mr Johnson.
But the ex-Chancellor said he ‘certainly’ still had a ‘chance’ of winning, despite Liz Truss falling behind in the polls, warning his rivals’ tax cut plans could fan the flames of inflation.
Mr Sunak said he no longer speaks to his former boss, after it was recently revealed that Mr Johnson will not return calls or messagesadding: “I contacted him but it is understandable that he did not respond.
That’s right, but it wasn’t just me, at the end of the day, 60 other members of the government all resigned as well.
Mr Johnson did not say who he supported in the race to replace him, but his staunchest allies came out in support of Ms Truss, who continued to praise the outgoing Prime Minister as a leader.
Mr Sunak appeared to hit his rival during the interview as he set out his view on the economy, saying he would ‘rather lose’ than ‘say things that cannot be delivered’.
“I haven’t made it easy for myself by saying things that some people maybe don’t want to hear,” he admitted.
It should be about under-promising and over-delivering, that’s how you restore trust in government and politics, he added. We probably don’t have enough.
That’s why in this leadership race, I haven’t made a lot of easy promises that I think are wrong, I’d rather lose than say things I don’t think I can keep, I’d rather be honest with people.
“It should be about under-promising and over-delivering”
Mr Sunak claimed that Labor’s proposal to freeze energy costs, partly to be paid for by a new windfall tax on oil and gas giants, would be a very brutal instrument.
He argued it would bring a lot of support to people who didn’t need it, but his warning that borrowing in times of high inflation would be really risky seemed like an attack on Ms Truss.
If the government goes on a borrowing spree of tens and tens and tens of billions of pounds, it means inflation could get worse, Mr Sunak said.
It’s like adding fuel to the fire and that’s the mistake we made in the 70s I don’t want to repeat that mistake and I’d be really worried about plans that suggest it’s the right one things to do.
