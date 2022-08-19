Erdogan’s daring trip to the field and what he said about the nuclear power plant





picture quote, Getty Images Aug 19, 2022, 6:35 a.m. EAT United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has expressed deep concern over the fighting around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. He made the statement during a meeting in Lviv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “Any damage to Zaporizhzhia is genocide,” Guterres said. The meeting was the first between the UN chief and President Zelensky since the Russian invasion in February. Mr Erdogan echoed the UN chief’s concerns, telling reporters he was concerned about the risk of another Chernobyl-like disaster. In recent weeks, the area around the compound, which was captured by Russia in March, has come under heavy artillery fire, with the governments of Kyiv and Moscow blaming each other for the attacks. Moscow has been accused of turning the center into a military camp, with the three leaders urging Russia to leave the area as soon as possible. The Turkish leader, who has close ties to Putin, speaking to the press after the meeting, Mr Erdogan said he believed the war “would end at the negotiating table”. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has visited Ukraine for the first time since the start of the war. Erdogan first flew to Rzeszow, Poland, but crossed the border overland to Ukraine. The Turkish president took the road to the city of Lviv, in western Ukraine, at the head of a delegation. His trip coincided with a critical period in the war between Russia and Ukraine, with displaced people crossing into Poland. No obstacles encountered during his overland journey to Ukraine were reported. Erdoğan was accompanied by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dnmez, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Agriculture Minister Vahit Kirici, Trade Mehmet Mu and other officials of his government. Erdoğan met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at Pototsky Palace in Lviv. picture quote, Getty Images Erdogan seems to have two hands between Ukraine and Russia and is currently waging a serious war that has affected the whole world. The Turkish president has already visited Russia, where he met with the country’s president, Vladimir Putin. Most other world leaders have sided with the two rival countries. Also, Turkey is a member of the US-led NATO alliance, which has a major conflict with Russia. Turkey and Russia share close relations and cooperation in many fields, especially in the field of defence. The trade relations between the two countries and the investments made by Russia in Turkey show how safe Moscow is with Ankara when it faces challenges from international sanctions. Erdigan’s government is different from all other NATO member countries in that it does not enforce the sanctions imposed on Russia. However, Turkey, on the other hand, has been helping Ukrainian forces in the war against Russia with drones. Erdogan has already had several telephone conversations with President Zelenskiy. Politically, Ankara played a neutral role in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

