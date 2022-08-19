Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news

Connect with us

Shareholders asked tough questions about profitability and share price at fintech unicorns’ first annual post-listing unicorn shareholder meeting.

At Paytm AGM, Vijay Shekhar Sharma deploys charm offensive to woo angry investors



  • The government is reviewing the tax on windfall gains, reducing the tax on crude oil; Mixed WTO trade

  • As India’s economy triples in size over the next 15 years, bet on these sectors, says Ravi Gopalakrishnan of Sundaram MF

  • Zomato Owned Blinkit Driver Printing Service at Rs 9-19 per Page

  • Closing Bell: Nifty closes below 17,800, Sensex tank 652 pts dragged by Real Estate, Metal, Autos, Banks

  • Nifty posts longest winning streak in 2 years: Here’s what’s behind the slump

  • RBI Bulletin: A big bang approach to PSB privatization could do more harm than good

  • IAS agent quits job to teach underprivileged UPSC aspirants | Video

  • Stocks to watch today | Wipro, Sona BLW, Max Healthcare and more in the news today

  • Demolition of the Noida Twin Towers at 2:30 p.m. on August 28; residents must evacuate the apartments before 7 a.m.

  • Stock market today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Last name Price To change % changes
Nhpc 34.90 0.25 0.72
Indiabulls Hsg 129.80 -3.30 -2.48
Sbi 520.35 -12.00 -2.25
ntpc 157.75 -3.05 -1.9

