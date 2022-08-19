Reviews | The real fallout from Mar-a-Lago’s research





It wasn’t easy to do. And the political conditions in each place were even less conducive to political violence than they are in the contemporary United States.

Yesterday’s Steady State vs. Today’s Tinderbox

Federal agents have acted aggressively against far-right groups in the past, with disturbing results. In 1992, the confrontation between federal agents and a white supremacist suspect and his family in Ruby Ridge, Idaho, resulted in the deaths of a U.S. Marshal, the suspect’s wife, and his son. The following year, during the long siege by federal officers of the Branch Davidian religious sect compound in Waco, Texas, 86 members of the group died. However, these events could be brought under control, mainly through even more vigorous law enforcement. They did not push for the large-scale organization of operational extremist groups or produce a concerted series of attacks against US government targets.

Weapons in hand, officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Idaho State Patrol place the first of five neo-Nazis under arrest near Naples, Idaho on August 25, 1992. | Mason Marsh/AP Photo

Timothy McVeigh confirmed that the two incidents were the main catalysts for his devastating 1995 bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, which killed 168 people. The ensuing investigation had a chilling effect that, by the end of the decade, seemed to have snuffed out any nascent threat of terrorism or far-right domestic insurgency. By September 11, the specter of transnational jihadist terrorism took precedence over these concerns. There was an abundant flirtation with extremism and an undercurrent of more toxic and deeply felt far-right dissatisfaction, such as there had been since the Civil War in the form of the myth of the lost cause and the persistent bigotry, but it had limited popular buy-in and remained largely underground. .

The differences between the 1990s and today in terms of the likelihood of political violence and civil collapse in the United States are striking.

On the one hand, there is the new legitimacy of domestic political violence. In the 1990s, the militia movement was just creeping in, determined to resist the government but not interested or ready to go on the offensive. Both mainstream American liberals and conservatives firmly considered domestic political violence to be unacceptable. Only overt debacles in law enforcement could inspire even an extremist like McVeigh to deadly terrorist action against his fellow Americans. Today, however, Blue and Red are arguably irreconcilable, and Trump has brought the far right to the surface and enlisted it into his personal service. Some of his supporters are so convinced that his presidency has been stolen from him that they apprehend the discreet, circumspect and non-violent execution of a search warrant at his home as a casus belli, and authoritarian and admired figures encourage them to do so. .

Steve Bannon called the FBI a Gestapo. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called on Congress to defund the FBI. Far-right pundits have proclaimed it. Means. War. and called the search a declaration of war. Posts on far-right Internet forums have been more violent than any since January 6. Last weekend, armed Trump supporters in body armor staged a protest outside the FBI office in Phoenix. Threats against federal law enforcement have increased, intensifying a growing trend. Some extremists have doxxed FBI agents, releasing their personal information to allow others to harass or target them with violence. Such behavior seems destined to mobilize those of McVeighs ilk.

As perverse as it is, the perceived legitimacy of far-right vigilantism is the main result of the January 6 insurgency, Trump’s continued rhetoric about the Deep State, and the valorization of armed self-help in the form of the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse and the proliferation of inflexible and permissive gun laws at the state level. Militias and other staunch Trump supporters now see themselves as pro-state in the sense that they support the real America-in-waiting and its anointed leader.

Another important difference is the growth of social media as drivers of political violence. Militia organizations were essentially atomized in the 1990s, without the benefit of mass communication or cooperation. Now they are closely linked through Facebook and other digital platforms, where they feed each other fervor, organize events and coordinate paramilitary operations, as evidenced by the digital coalescence of the January 6 insurgents. Ironically, militias have also learned from jihadists increasingly effective use of the Internet for recruitment and operational coordination, and are becoming transnationally networked themselves.

Finally, due to the continued opposition of far-right Republicans to effective gun control despite rising gun violence, notoriously military-grade weapons, AR-15 assault rifles have become much more widely available over the past 30 years, and militia members have accumulated them. . More permissive legislation on the ownership and carrying of firearms has facilitated their mobilization in force.

Law enforcement burden

The potentially incendiary effect of the Mar-a-Lago search will not have escaped the Department of Justice or the FBI. Federal law enforcement has for some time been reluctant to act forcefully against far-right militias for fear of escalation, while elected local prosecutors are loath to charge those who help them take office. Given its own apparent awareness of these constraints, it is fair to infer that the Department of Justice concluded that the search of Mar-a-Lago, while it will incite the same far-right forces, was mandatory from the point of view. of respect for the rule of law. . Indeed, what is known about the contents of the documents sought and reasonably believed to be in Trump’s possession, including classified information related to nuclear weapons and the identities of intelligence assets, underscores this point.

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement to the United States Department of Justice August 11, 2022 in Washington, DC | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

There is no doubt that Attorney General Merrick Garland fully understood that the raid would make it more dangerous for federal agents to issue warrants to far-right extremists. At the same time, the threat of domestic political violence that Trump has deliberately elevated calls for more proactive enforcement efforts by federal authorities, particularly the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Yet because the Mar-a-Lago raid made such operations riskier, federal agencies may be inclined to confront suspects with SWAT-style force protection. This would be less of a break than a continuation of recent practices: the heightened perception of the jihadist terrorist threat since 9/11 has prompted police departments to purchase military equipment and adopt a more heavy-handed approach to relatively routine operations. Militarizing the national counterterrorism effort could further antagonize far-right groups and make civil war a self-fulfilling prophecy.

A spiraling confrontation between the state and its adversaries also poses the risk of fracturing federal law enforcement itself. While it is well known that local law enforcement, whether municipal police departments or exurban sheriff’s offices, often identify with radicalized far-right movements that oppose to federal authority, some members of federal law enforcement are also inclined to sympathize with the other side. Anecdotal evidence points to tensions within the FBI itself over the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Mature democracies have gone too far in the past. In 1969, the British government sent troops to Northern Ireland to quell growing community unrest over Catholic nationalist political protests and civil rights. The soldiers were first welcomed as blue helmets. But as grievances could not be immediately addressed and protests escalated, the British government resorted to more extreme measures, including direct armed confrontation, mass internment of those suspected of paramilitary activity, l establishment of statutory offenses for political violence and the creation of non-jury courts to try those charged with it. The IRA also exploited this, orchestrating marches and demonstrations that would prompt the Royal Ulster Constabulary to smash riot gear, which served to confirm their narrative of state oppression, generate headlines and sympathetic news spots and to gain recruits for the armed struggle. Eventually the public came to see IRA militants as soldiers in a civil war. By the mid-1970s, London understood that demilitarization and normalization would make the conflict more manageable, but by then the gouge was in place: The Troubles would last 25 years, spread violence to the British mainland and cripple society. Northern Ireland.

In dealing with Euskadi ta Askatasuna (ETA), the Basque separatist group, Spain used aggressive tactics similar to those Britain used in Northern Ireland; this conflict also lasted a generation. Italy and West Germany were more cautious and discreet in handling the Red Brigades and the Baader-Meinhof gang, respectively. Despite spectacular and shocking campaigns of assassination, kidnapping and terrorism, both groups gained less ground than the IRA and ETA and were at least slightly more manageable. France resolutely treated Algerian and Corsican nationalist militant groups as ordinary criminals, and their trajectory was particularly flat.

Given these precedents, only a resolute law enforcement approach to counterterrorism, mounting the effort one search warrant and one indictment at a time and resisting escalation, has a prayer to avoid a general civil conflict in this country. The FBI was right to serve the warrant. It was also right to do so unassumingly, having exhausted all other means of enforcing the law. Now, the onus is on federal agencies to enforce the law without galvanizing a far-right movement instigated for violence against the state. We may be at a tipping point between fragile order and general disorder, but tipping points, by their very nature, cannot be known in advance. Federal authorities face this uncertainty every day, every hour. They are compelled to be, vexatiously and heroically, both strategically aggressive and tactically restrained.

