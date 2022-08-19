Great Britain: Boris Johnson leaves, his policy remains – opinion





Since the withdrawal of Boris Johnson, Paris, Brussels and Berlin hope that one thing will become possible again: a more relaxed relationship with Great Britain. Of course, not as closely as in the EU back then, but definitely friendly and pragmatic in the best sense. However, that would assume that Johnson’s successor is no longer so heavily driven by Brexit ideology. But it turns out that the opposite is to be expected. The contest between Secretary of State Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is nothing short of a feast for ideologues and nostalgics. Hardly a day goes by without the two future prime ministers touting the benefits of Britain’s exit from the EU. Party members deciding Johnson’s successor are incredibly well received. Brexit is and will remain the political glue that unites the Conservatives. On no other subject is there so much unanimity. No wonder polls show Truss has the best chance of becoming party leader and prime minister. Unlike Sunak, she was among those in Johnson’s cabinet who took a hard line on Brussels. And even now, she leaves no doubt that she wants to take the Brexit dispute with the EU to extremes. As for Northern Ireland, Truss wants to push through legislation proposed by Johnson that would allow London to cancel the Brexit deal with the EU. Sunak says he will too, but Truss just seems more believable on the matter. The consequences of leaving the EU will determine the term of the next prime minister, as will the consequences of the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The most pressing problem is that cost of living crisis. As everywhere in Europe, the cost of living in the United Kingdom has risen sharply. However, at 10.1%, the inflation rate is significantly higher than in Germany or France. For the fall, the Bank of England expects a further increase to 13%. Taxes down, taxes down, taxes down Truss and Sunak identified tax cuts as a recipe for the impending economic crisis. This is understandable because there is hardly more popularity among conservatives. The promise of a lean state that allows citizens and businesses to grow freely has been at the heart of Conservative economic policy since Margaret Thatcher. Truss, who presents herself as a sort of reincarnation of the Iron Lady, therefore promises immediate tax cuts. His calculation: if citizens have more money at their disposal, they will spend it and thus stimulate growth. The only problem is that the higher the demand for consumer goods, the higher the prices – inflation would be further fueled. This is exactly what Sunak is warning about, he thinks tax cuts only make sense when the economy picks up again. A pragmatic approach, but apparently unable to secure a majority under the Tories. Well, a lot can happen before Johnson’s successor is decided on September 5. But as of now, Truss is the clear favorite. It is quite possible that it is less guided by the ideology in power and acts more pragmatically. However, one should not expect too much.

