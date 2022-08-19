Trump’s longtime CFO agrees to throw the Trump Organization under the bus





A good rule of thumb for anyone running a small or large business is to never find themselves in a position where you have to say, one of our senior executives is a convicted felon. Unfortunately for the Trump Organization, that is exactly the situation it is about to find itself in, as Allen Weisselberg, its longtime chief financial officer, pleaded guilty Thursday to running a tax scheme. a year with Donald Trump’s family business. And if you think that sounds like bad news for the ex-president, you think so!

Although Weisselberg’s plea deal does not require him to cooperate with Manhattan District Attorneys’ broader criminal investigation against the Trump man, he will likely be a central witness in the government’s lawsuit against the organization. Trump in October, where, according to the New York Times, he will have to testify about his role in the scheme to avoid paying taxes on lavish benefits if called to testify. Although the Trump Organization has pleaded not guilty to the myriad of crimes it was charged with in July 2021, including conspiracy, robbery and multiple counts of tax evasion and falsification of documents, it is quite clear that having one of his most powerful employees details the many crimes he has committed while working for the joint won’t be great in his defense.

If Weisselberg is telling the truth during the triali.e. he tells the jury how, as the company’s chief financial officer, he engaged in a scheme to compensate himself and other executives with off-the-books benefits for which taxes were not paid , and personally dodged taxes on $1.76 million in income over the past 15 years would be sentenced to five months in prison, of which he would likely only serve 100 days, according to details reported from the plea agreement. He must also pay nearly $2 million in taxes, penalties and interest. Among the benefits Weisselberg received as part of the scam were an apartment on the Upper West Side, rented Mercedes-Benzes, and tuition at a private school for his grandchildren. When the indictment against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization was unsealed last year, it showed the company kept actual spreadsheets of its alleged crimes. Reacting to the news at the time, company executives Don Jr. and Eric Trump argued that people dodge taxes all the time and it’s no big deal; they also claimed that the $1.76 million that Weisselberg avoided paying the IRS was pennies on the dollar.

While the DA’s criminal investigation against Trump himself has apparently lost steam, the veteran prosecutor who resigned in February insisted it wasn’t for lack of evidence, saying in his resignation letter : The team that investigated Mr. Trump has no doubts whether he committed any crimes he did. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who took office in January, said in a statement in April that the investigation was ongoing.

Trump’s allies are looking on the bright side

