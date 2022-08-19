Xi, Putin to attend November G20 summit in Bali, sources say

Chinese and Russian leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will attend the November G20 summit on the resort island of Bali, a longtime adviser to the Indonesian president said on Friday.

Andi Widjajanto, a former cabinet secretary and unofficial adviser to President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, told Reuters the two leaders would join the summit.

“Jokowi told me that Xi and Putin are both planning to go to Bali,” Widjajanto, who heads the National Institute for Resilience, told Reuters.

On Thursday, Widodo told Bloomberg News that the two leaders had given him their assurances. Indonesian presidential officials did not respond to requests to confirm the report.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. A Kremlin spokesperson declined to comment on Bloomberg, but another official with knowledge of the situation told the news agency that Putin planned to attend.

The trip would be Xi’s first outside China since January 2020, when he visited Myanmar.

US President Joe Biden is expected to attend the G-20 summit, but the White House has not said whether he will meet Xi.

Chinese officials are reportedly planning a November meeting in Southeast Asia between Xi and Biden, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council reiterated that Biden does not believe Putin should be present “as he wages his war against Ukraine.” But if Putin did, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom Indonesia has invited, should do the same, the spokesman said.

As G-20 leader this year, Indonesia has come under pressure from Western countries to withdraw its invitation to Putin over his country’s invasion of Ukraine, which his government calls a “military operation”. special”.

Widodo sought to position itself as a mediator between the belligerent countries. He has traveled in recent months to meet with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia to call for an end to the war and seek ways to ease the global food crisis.

This week, Widodo said the two countries had accepted Indonesia as a “bridge of peace”.