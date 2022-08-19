Can we trust the reversal of the Republicans complicit in Donald Trump?





In 2019, I saw Liz Cheney as America’s Most Dangerous Woman. I was referring at the time to his ludicrous insistence that Democrats supported “infanticide” and the absurd threat to shut down the government unless Congress pays for Trump’s stupid wall. And she was more than happy to be a Trumpish attack dog, pursuing Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with undisguised glee. Cheney was not only the daughter of one of the main architects of the Iraq War debacle, she worked at the State Department and helped execute it. As a member of the House GOP leadership, she was a rising star in GOP politics and a likely presidential candidate who had a good chance of becoming the first female president as a successor to Donald Trump. I rang the alarm bell again in 2021.

A lot has certainly changed since then, hasn’t it?

Cheney may have been a good little Trumper for most of her term, humiliating Democrats and voting on the run, but she decided staging a coup was a bridge too far and we we all know where she has landed since then. She was stripped of her leadership position, censured by her state party and lost re-election this week by nearly 40 points. She is, however, one of the most famous politicians in the country today and will no doubt be remembered in the history books for her bold stand against the undisputed leader of her own party. And, as I predicted years ago, she is being actively discussed as a presidential candidate and seems to be seriously considering it. The reasons for her rise may be different from what I thought, but there was always something about Liz that suggested she was aiming for the highest position.

Cheney knew she was going to lose her seat in Congress and I guess she knew that from the time she spoke about Trump after the 2020 election. There may have been a time or two when the leaders of the GOP thought they were finally done with him, but Cheney is a shrewd operator and almost certainly understood that being a harsh critic of the man who won his state by 44 points would cost him politically. Once she made the decision to go all-in and join the Jan. 6 committee, the dice were cast and it was clear her political future was not going to be in the House of Representatives.

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

In her concession speech on Tuesday night, Cheney announced what appears to be a new movement she calls “The Great Task” that was taken from the last sentence of the Gettysburg speech and references her crusade to deny Donald Trump the presidency in 2024 and restore the democratic standards that preceded his big lie and coup attempt. She converted her large war chest (made up mostly of money raised from Democrats) into PAC leadership and told the media that she considered a presidential race as a way to accomplish her goal.

I would have liked to believe that no Democrat would ever vote for a hardcore right-winger like Cheney, but that is not the case.

The question is: How is this supposed to work? Over the past few days, analysts have offered a plethora of experts on the subject. Needless to say, no one thinks she can actually win the GOP nomination. Trump is still in charge and Cheney is the most hated person in politics among his supporters who make up the majority of the party. But there are other ways to deny Trump his revenge.

Robert Kuttner of the American Prospect noted that if she runs as an independent in the general election, there is inherent risk. “Cheney is a widely admired figure at a time when voters are hostile to both parties. In a true trio, almost anything can happen. Cheney might even win.” But his real concern is one I share: Cheney could split the anti-Trump vote with the Democrat and inadvertently return the White House to Trump.

I would have liked to believe that no Democrat would ever vote for a hardcore right-winger like Cheney, but that is not the case. She is deified by the mainstream media as a patriotic heroine and I’m sure there are Biden voters who see her as the savior of the Republic. A look back at the 2000 and 2016 elections should remind us that it only takes a small number of third-party defectors to hand over the White House to the GOP.

Kuttner’s colleague, Harold Meyerson, disagreed entirely with Kuttner’s premise, saying that Cheney understands political arithmetic very well and will run in the Republican primaries intent on trying to save the party from itself and of Donald Trump. He underlines this line from his concession speech:

We have candidates for Secretary of State who may refuse to release actual popular vote results in future elections. No American should support election deniers in any position of genuine accountability, where their refusal to follow the rule of law corrupts our future.

Meyerson thinks Cheney will urge Republicans to support Democrats in those positions and will herself vote for Democrat in the general election. If she really wants to save democracy, she will, but I wouldn’t be surprised if she came out with one of those stupid “I’m writing in Mitt Romney” or another “good Republican,” but we’ll see.

Atlantic’s Ron Brownstein said his run would be unprecedented because “there are no clear examples of a candidate running a real kamikaze campaign.” He examines all the obstacles that prevent her from even participating in the primary ballot or being included in the debates, but points out that some strategists believe she could open a way for another candidate to take Trump’s nomination. I’m not sure exactly how that’s supposed to work, but unless that candidate is someone who’s willing to admit the 2020 election wasn’t stolen and who repudiates trumpism, I don’t see what use would that be. In fact, Cheney herself doesn’t think she can support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis because he’s an election denier.

Brownstein says most of the Republican strategists he talks to believe Cheney needs to run as an independent and potentially “loosen his grip on the party, that thought will, if it persuades enough centrist and white-collar voters to reject and secure his defeat in a general election.” Again, I have to say that I think it’s extremely risky because there are a lot of white-collar, centrist Democrats who could also foolishly vote for her. She’s certainly not going to tell them not to.

The answer to this question is for her not to run. It’s exactly the kind of move that could blow up in Democrats’ faces and return the White House to Trump. Cheney can use his platform, his money and his influence in another way to defeat Donald Trump, perhaps by encouraging those centrist GOP voters not to place Trump accomplices in important electoral positions in the states. The Democrats beat him in 2020, they can still beat him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2022/08/19/can-complicit-republicans-change-of-heart-on-donald-be-trusted/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos