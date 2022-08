Gov. Ron DeSantis is in the Rust Belt Friday, in the latest example of political commitments taking the governor out of Tallahassee.

And the Lincoln Project says it hopes one of its potential rivals in 2024 doesn’t pay close attention.

In “What Ron DeSantis Doesn’t Want Donald Trump To See,” the anti-Trump group highlights a fundraising email from DeSantis to his supporters as he “flies to Utah, Nantucket and Arizona…to raise national funds (and outflank Trump with the ultra-MAGA crew).

The email quoted there is the standard celebratory self-esteem about how DeSantis kept Florida free by banning Zuckerbucks, critical race theory, sanctuary cities and other totems of the awakening, and it establishes the guess that DeSantis is asking the Almighty for Trump. fall.

“Can’t you see him watching the January 6 Committee hearings and praying for an indictment every time Merrick Garland calls a press conference while telling his digital team to squeeze every dollar they can from the ultra-MAGA donor base? Rons just begs Trump too busy trying to find a criminal defense attorney to notice he’s coming for Trump’s crown.

The Lincoln Project has often juxtaposed Trump with DeSantis, as discussion continues over whether he’s ready to unseat the man whose endorsement was almost singularly responsible for securing the Republican nomination four years ago. against Adam Putnam. The last such comparison was part of a limited market ad bought two days ago (Bedminster and Palm Beach targets) denoting Trump’s isolation in the GOP.

Last month, a spot focused on the alleged clash between Trump and DeSantis. Star portrays DeSantis as what a press release calls the new MAGA superstar overtaking Donald Trump as the standard-bearer for the authoritarian movement formerly known as the GOP.

Ron DeSantis is the sexy young starlet of the MAGAverse. DeSantis took everything from Trump except his trophy wife. DeSantis and his team are already picking curtains at the White House and profiting from the devastating Jan. 6 committee attacks on Trump, Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson claimed at the time.

Previously, January and February ad buys were localized to the Tallahassee and Palm Beach media markets on the Fox News channel.

