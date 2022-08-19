Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping ‘to attend G20 summit’ setting stage for showdown as White House calls on Zelensky to join

THE next G20 summit could host a showdown between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin as the Russian tyrant is expected to attend along with Xi Jinping.

It comes amid fears that Putin and the Chinese president are plotting a Third World War with the West as they plan huge joint war games, with thousands of Chinese troops ready to pour into Russia.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has now insisted that Putin and Xi will attend the summit in November, which will be held in Bali.

It is feared the duo will use it as a chance to stage a joint show of defiance against the West.

Widodo said Bloomberg“Xi Jinping will come. President Putin also told me he will come.”

The White House has said Ukrainian President Zelensky would also have to attend if Putin does, meaning the leaders could come face to face for the first time since the Russian tyrant invaded.

Its National Security Council said, “As President Biden himself has stated publicly, he does not believe President Putin should attend the G20 as he wages his war on Ukraine.”

Host Indonesia invited Zelensky to attend Bali summit

As G20 leader this year, Indonesia has come under pressure from Western countries to withdraw its invitation to Putin following his country’s bloody invasion of Ukraine.

Widodo tried to position himself as a mediator between the warring nations.

In recent months, he has traveled to meet the two presidents to call for an end to the war.

This week, Jokowi said the two countries had accepted Indonesia as a “bridge of peace”.

But Britain’s Foreign Office has slammed the idea of ​​Putin’s presence, saying he has “no moral rights” as the war rages on.

A spokesperson said: “Russia has no moral right to sit in the G20 as long as its aggression against Ukraine persists.

“We welcome Indonesia’s efforts to ensure that the impacts of Russia’s war are taken into account at G20 meetings, as well as indications that Ukraine may be represented by President Zelensky at the summit. G20 leaders.”

Putin missed the G7 summit in July after Russia was kicked out of the alliance in 2014 over its annexation of Crimea.

It comes as China prepares to send thousands of troops to Russia to stage huge war games as tensions with other countries reach a boiling point.

Both countries have repeatedly issued chilling threats to blast the UK and the US as tensions simmer over Ukraine and Taiwan.

This month, China extended its largest-ever drills around Taiwan beyond the originally planned four days in retaliation for Nancy Pelosi’s visit – including a rehearsal of sinking US submarines.

The country also hadboasted of his ability to sink American aircraftcarriers using hypersonic missiles.

Meanwhile, Russia issued a series of threats to the West during its invasion of Ukraine.

One of Putin’s cronies previously bragged about Moscow’s Satan-2 nukedemolish “half the American coast”.

In another warning, Russian state television said Britain could be bombed “in the Stone Age” in ten minutes using Putin’s “unstoppable” hypersonic nuclear missiles at 7,000 mph.

