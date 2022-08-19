US still fueling terrorism in Syria and Iraq

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the United States continues to support terrorism in Syria and Iraq, blaming the United States and its allies for the insecurity facing Arab countries while saying Ankara is fighting terrorists in Syria.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday after a day-long working visit to Ukraine, Erdogan said it is Washington and its allied forces that are mainly fueling terrorism in Syria.

They did it brutally and they still do it, he said. They never got tired of it, and they also had the same meal in Iraq. Whose? Again to terrorist organizations. If there is unrest in Iraq today, unfortunately, America is behind them.

Countless reports have emerged over the years revealing US military support for terrorist groups, including Daesh, in Syria and Iraq.

Last May, a number of captured Daesh terrorists confessed to cooperating closely with US military forces stationed at al-Tanf base, located near Syria’s borders with Iraq and Jordan, in the central Syrian province of Homs, for having perpetrated various acts of terror. and sabotage.

In confessions broadcast on the Syrian state television network, several terrorists revealed that they had been tasked by US forces to target Syrian government troops in and around the ancient city of Palmyra, the military air base of Tiyas also known as T-4 Airbase, Shaergas Field, as well as nearby oil wells.

Syria’s official SANA news agency, citing local sources speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that a number of Daesh terrorists were being trained at the US military base in the town of al-Shaddadi, in the northeast Syrian province of Hasakah on how to fire rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), shoulder-launched rockets as well as anti-armour and anti-aircraft missiles.

However, Erdogan made the remarks in reference to US-backed Kurdish militants affiliated with the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with which Turkey is fighting in Syria. Damascus has repeatedly denounced the illegal military presence of Washington and Ankara on Syrian soil.

Ankara does not look at Syrian territory: Erdogan

In his remarks on Friday, Erdogan again asserted that Ankara’s main argument was the fight against terrorism in northern Syria, adding that Turkey was ready for a military operation against terrorist groups in the Arab country.

The Turkish president also said that Ankara does not look at Syria and that the territorial integrity of Syria is important for Turkey.

We have no eyes on Syrian territory because the Syrian people are our brother. We don’t have that problem there. The integrity of their territory is important to us, he said.

On August 8, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted at his country’s plan for a new cross-border operation in Syria to expel members of the US-backed Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militant group, which is the backbone of the FDS.

We will continue our fight against terrorism. Our decision to establish a 30-kilometre-deep (18.6-mile) secure line along our southern border is final, Erdogan said in a speech to Turkish diplomats attending the 13th Ambassadors’ Conference in the capital Ankara.

Last month, Erdogan said a new Turkish operation against YPG militants would remain on the agenda until security concerns were resolved.

On Tuesday, the Syrian armed forces carried out a counterattack against Turkish military sites inside Syria, causing them material and human losses. The retaliation came after a Turkish airstrike killed at least three Syrian soldiers and injured six others near the western Syrian city of Aleppo.