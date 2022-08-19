Mar-a-Lago research keeps Donald Trump front and center





Need alert!

OH MY GOD! It’s all about Trump again!

Stock. Reaction. Writing. Abstraction. Exit. Reprieve.

Good grief! All that Trumpworld dictionary drama in tandem with rumors that former President Donald Trump may be about to throw his MAGA hat into the presidential pit.

Last week, the Trumps Theater of the Absurd raised the curtains on Mar-a-Lago, an unscripted reality TV humdinger searching for alleged classified US documents in its Florida compound.

(And my goodness, federal agents allegedly messed up former first lady Melania Trump’s wardrobe en route to the safe, which I can’t imagine being in her bedroom!)

Last week, Trump’s conservative Republican enemy No. 1, U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, declared her version of a national Trump fatwa to prevent Trump from returning to the White House.

So here’s a pre-game question, but one worth asking.

Did Trump who messed up two ex-wives, Ivana and Marla; the recipient of 26 female sexual assault complaints; and is in Liz Cheney’s crosshairs to deign to choose a woman as running mate?

Let’s go back.

In 2015, when Trump’s polls were hot, Trump exclusively told Sneed that he would be open to having a woman as his running mate.

Within minutes it was on CNN. The next day was national news.

Certainly, I would consider a woman running mate, Trump said in one of our many phone interviews before clashing with his personal assistant, Hope Hicks, who was worried she’d get fired over something I have reported.

I’m all for the concept, Trump tweeted, reveling in his growing number of polls.

Concept? A woman is a concept?

It would have to be the right person and I’m not going to say who it would be right now, he said. But I have a lot of respect for women. I have a lot of respect for the women who are executives in my company. I have great respect for the judgment of women. he said.

Having a female running mate is definitely a consideration. A very good consideration. It would be something I would seriously consider.

Later he covered.

But my Dakota vibes bet Trump had thought of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who is again being advised by Trump’s political operative Corey Lewandowski, as a veep possibility.

To wit: It was Noem who sanctioned Trump’s big rally at Mount Rushmore amid the COVID outbreak to celebrate Independence Day 2020, which included a mega fireworks display and held at least one social distancing mandate.

Noem, who claims Trump told him it was his dream to have his face carved into the monument, ended up giving him a carved mini-monument replica instead.

Recently, Noem told the press that there was no more space available on Mount Rushmore.

Finally and stay tuned

crime line

Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey called Chicago a crime-ridden hell at the Illinois State Fair last week.

Now there is a description.

Sneed learns that former Chicago mayor Richard M. Daley, who continues to recover from stroke symptoms, refuses to answer press inquiries on this subject, but has privately expressed that this is the only question. that the press should pose.

Gag me

As a cable news junkie, does anyone else’s nausea button hit when TV’s paid political consultants rave about when TV commentators ask typically scripted questions? Example: That’s a great/interesting/good/insightful question! And of course, the gushing Thanks for Having Me. Turn it off.

Sneedlings

Special thanks and congratulations to retired Sun-Times/Daily Southtown columnist Phil Kadner, who graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1974, for establishing the Phil Kadner/Northern Star Endowment for Student Journalists. Kadner is an alumnus of the school’s Northern Star newspaper, which covers campus and local DeKalb news, and has been published continuously since 1899. An initiative of the university’s 1970s Reunion Committee, the Kadner Endowment will be announced in the Northern Star University Alumni Hall of Fame. banquet from September 16 to 17. Thanks to Phil and his fellow alumni, Mike Korcek, President of the Northern Star Alumni Association; Retired Sun-Times stars Tom McNamee and Mark Brown. Well done Phil! You miss your down-to-earth columns.. … Saturday birthdays: singer Demi Lovato, 30; journalist Al Roker, 68, and singer Robert Plant, 74. Sunday birthdays: actress Hayden Panettiere, 33; Olympic star Usain Bolt, 36, and actress Loretta Devine, 73.

