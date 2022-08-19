‘Sharp, nimble and indigenous’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security gets another layer of security | India News

Bagalkot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of the most powerful and greatest political leaders in the world, has another layer of security in his safety net. Yes, this is right. Mudhol Hounds, a sharp-sighted, agile dog breed indigenous to Karnatakas, have now joined the Special Protection Group (SPG) team providing security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to sources, an SPG team of two doctors and soldiers had visited Canine Research and Information Center (Mudhol hound), Timmapur, (CRIC) and took two male puppies from it on April 25. Interestingly, Karnatakas Mudhol dogs are the first desi` (native) breed in PM Modi’s SPG team.

The development came to light after it was reported that Dr. BN Panchabuddhe and a team of trainers contacted Bagalkot District Administration and New Delhi Police Superintendent’s Office after which the process was facilitated , sources said.

The two two-month-old puppies have already started training. They will first undergo four months of training and later be given rigorous mentoring, sources said.

Given the sensitivity of the case, the authorities remained silent on the subject. Prime Minister Modi had discussed the Karnatakas Mudhol Hound dog breed which enjoys an international reputation and recognition for their predatory skills as well as their looks.

The Prime Minister had said that if this breed was bred at home, it would encourage the Indian race and it was needed to build atmanirbharta and self-reliant India. The Prime Minister’s security team chose the Mudhol dogs after examining the Rajapalayam dog breed from Tamil Nadu and the Rampur sighthound from Uttar Pradesh.

Mudhol hounds have been used by predators since the days of kings. Lean and tall structured and tiny heads are the special characteristics of this breed. Predators preferred this breed for its ability to travel long distances without getting tired and its special ability to sniff.

These dogs measure up to 72 centimeters and weigh between 20 and 22 kilograms.