Jared Kushner says Trump wanted to bury the hatchet with Hillary Clinton after spending all of 2016 calling for her imprisonment





You remember when Donald Trump first ran for president and, in addition to declaring Mexicans rapists and criminals, devoted his entire campaign to calling for Hillary Clinton to be prosecuted and sent to prison for her e- emails? And regularly encouraged the chants of confinement of his supporters? And told his opponent, during the second presidential debate, that if he was at the head of the country, you would be in prison? Her son-in-law, Jared Kushner, would like people to know that after winning the election, he tried to be friends with the HRC, but she screwed it up.

The Hill reports that in his new memoir, Breaking History, which was described this week by The New York Times as nausea-inducing and like watching a cat lick a dog’s eyes, Kushner writes that the most controversial president in the America’s story really wanted to help the country come together in the days following the 2016 election. As such, Trump reportedly tasked Ivanka Trump with contacting Chelsea Clinton to arrange a meeting with Bill and Hillary. Ivanka’s outreach, Kushner says, was meant to convey that Trump had no intention of looking back and hoped to have a cordial relationship with Hillary to unite the country. The former first son-in-law remembers: He even told Ivanka to invite Hillary and Bill to dinner in the coming weeks.

What, please, would Trump have said at that dinner to make it clear he was ready to bury the hatchet he spent the entire campaign swinging at Hillary’s head? ? Kushner doesn’t go into detail, but probably something like Hillary, you lost really, really big. And even if people, a lot of people, say I should throw you in jail, which would be my right as King of America, I won’t do that. You’re welcome, Hillary.

Unfortunately, it turns out that dinner never happened. While Kushner claims Ivanka called Chelsea, days later Hillary backed up [Green Party presidential nominee] Jill Steins contested the election and Trump ended his advocacy campaign. Then he spent the next six years insisting that Clinton was a criminal, a theme that got a lot of airplay in his second run for the White House, although Hillary wasn’t actually his opponent. .

Rudy Giuliani: Trump didn’t steal classified documents, he just kept them for safekeeping

