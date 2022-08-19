Modi’s Independence Day speech rewrites the national narrative

In his speech , Modi ticked the boxes by mentioning Gandhi and his commitment to inclusion, but he also deviated from convention in important ways. First, it celebrated more than a dozen freedom fighters who had taken a violent approach to independence. These freedom fighters operated independently of Gandhi and the Indian National Congress, undermining Gandhi and nonviolence within the Indian independence movement. By highlighting them in the speech, Modi subtly pushed back against the conventional narrative and Gandhi’s central role in it.

India has long commemorated this watershed moment on August 15, marked by the Prime Ministers’ speeches on the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. Leaders have traditionally set aside partisan rivalries in these speeches, choosing to focus on non-political themes: the importance of Gandhi and the nonviolence movement, the resilience of Indian democracy, and the importance of tolerance and of inclusion. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stuck to that formula, but this year’s speech showed how Modi is trying to redefine what it means to be an Indian.

India celebrated the 75th anniversary of its independence this week. Unlike previous revolutions, India’s separation from the British Empire was the result of a political movement committed to non-violence. The Indian National Congress, led by Mahatma Gandhi, staged peaceful protests on an unprecedented scale, and the mighty British Empire eventually capitulated, encouraging anti-colonial movements around the world. Within a generation, countries in Asia, Africa and the Caribbean also achieved independence, ending a long and grotesque era of European imperialism.

Second, although Modi spoke about inclusion when it comes to geography and gender, he avoided mentioning secularism or religious tolerance. Instead, he sought to define Indians as Hindus: This is our heritage. How not to be proud of this heritage? We are those people who see Shiva [a main Hindu deity] in every living thing, he says. We are people who see the divine in plants. We are the people who consider the rivers as their mother. We are those people who see Shankar [another form of Shiva] in every stone. For India, a country with 280 million non-Hindu citizens that has grappled with religious tensions since its founding, Modis’ religious interjections clearly signal a break with the past.

Finally, Modi used the occasion to unleash familiar jabs at the opposition Indian National Congress party while overlooking critical challenges facing the Indian state, including religious intolerance. He concluded his speech by castigating those who defend corruption and condemning nepotism. But it was coded language that may seem threatening to some Indian citizens: Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party have armed charges of corruption and nepotism to sue political opponents and dissidents. Just days after Modis’ speech, his government conducted a anti-corruption raid against Manish Sisodia, one of the main leaders of the opposition Aam Aadmi party.

Modis’ Independence Day speech is emblematic of a bigger change unfolding under his rule, which has been criticized for a democratic backsliding away from the very constitution that came shortly after its independence. The Prime Minister and the BJP are working to free India from its liberal and secular moorings, advancing a new national identity that upholds Hindu supremacy. This enterprise is in fact antithetical to the very foundations of Hinduism, which is an inherently pluralistic faith.

The Modis BJP government is also undermining Indian institutions in unprecedented ways. He mocked India’s rich tradition of civil liberties by accusing activists and dissidents of crimes under colonial-era laws. A glaring example is the Case left-wing activists detained under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged links with Maoist groups and allegedly fomenting riots. One of the defendants, a lifelong Jesuit Reverend Stan Swamy, died in custody last year. Moreover, Modi and the BJP co-opted much of the media and important private sector players. Journalists faced bullying and harassment; prominent non-governmental organizations have been cut off from foreign funding while others can only receive foreign money in accounts with a government-owned bank.

Unfortunately, the most important lessons of the independence movement seem to be lost on contemporary Indian leaders, as shown by their approach to religious pluralism and democratic institutions. Although India’s leading revolutionaries were committed to non-violence, tensions between Hindus and Muslims marred the independence movement. These tensions separated the British Raj and two new countries emerged in its place: India and Pakistan. This week also marks the anniversary of the partition of India, which triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters as Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs were forced to flee in different directions across the new border. . A few months later, India and Pakistan went to war over the disagreement over the status of Jammu and Kashmir that still rages in the subcontinent.

In the face of these tensions, Indian and Pakistani leaders have charted opposing paths. Indian leaders advanced a progressive and modern vision for their new country, eschewing a Hindu national religion in favor of a secular identity. They have worked hard to minimize religious tensions by exposing communal conflicts and promoting religious protections. When Gandhi was assassinated in 1948 for supposedly supplicating the Muslim community, his political heirs continued to press for a liberal vision of India. Working with the opposition, they produced a constitution that enshrines a liberal, secular democracy that remains in effect today.

On the other hand, Pakistan has struggled. The country’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, led the Muslim League which broke away from the Indian National Congress. But he was rarely clear in his vision of Pakistan: there is evidence that he wanted a secular state, but he also called for an Islamic republic. When Jinnah died in 1948, he left behind a political mess. Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan’s first prime minister, rejected amendments proposed by the opposition in his own founding document, which became a precursor to the country’s 1956 constitution that gave Islam its place of prominence in the Pakistan project. By turning to communalism, Pakistan has suffered as political actors stoke religious tensions for their own ends. Without credible institutions or norms to resolve political disputes, the country has been unable to maintain political order.

Modis’ speech reflects how he and the BJP seem to adopt some of these traits. By targeting fringe players in the independence movement, including those who have heightened religious tensions, they are rewriting history to suit their own political agenda. They have undermined civil liberties and shown a basic disregard for political opposition. Taking a page from Jinnah’s book, Modi assured that any substantive decision had to go through him. Such a system may work in the short term, but what happens when Modi is no longer prime minister?

The contrast with the epic A Tryst With Destiny by then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehrus speech, delivered on August 14, 1947, could not be more striking. Nehru said he sought to bring freedom and opportunity to the common man, peasants and working people of India; fight poverty, ignorance and disease; build a prosperous, democratic and progressive nation. More poignantly, he stressed that India’s religious pluralism was an integral part of the newly founded country: all of us, whatever religion we belong to, are also the children of India, with rights, equal privileges and obligations.

India’s Independence Day has traditionally provided an opportunity to reflect on the horrors of colonialism and the dangers of religious discord while celebrating the country’s vibrant democracy. Modis’ speech this week reflects the departure that contemporary Indian leaders have made from these core values.