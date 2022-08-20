10 million rural households connected to piped water facility: PM Modi





PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Friday praised the Goa government for becoming the first state to be Har Ghar Jal certified, meaning every household in the state had a piped water connection. In a virtual address, he said the Union Territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu also achieved the feat.

Today, 10 million rural households in the country have been connected to a drinking water installation. It’s a big success of the government’s campaign to get water to every home. This is a great example of Sabka Prayas (everyone’s effort), the Prime Minister said. He said the Jal Jeevan Abhiyan was not just a government program, but a program run by the community, for the community. Many states will soon join Goa in accomplishing this mission, he added. The coastal state of Goa has a population of around 15 lakh. The Har Ghar Jal Utsav under Jal Jeevan Mission was held in Panaji in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Sawant said it was a matter of pride for the people of Goa and praised various government departments who worked continuously during the two years of Covid. Goa has taken the helm of various missions in the country, the prime minister said. He said that over the past eight years, his government had repeatedly done the work that had taken place over the previous 70 years. There were about 16 million rural households in the country that had to depend on outside sources for water. We could not have let such a large population of the village fight for this basic need. That is why, three years ago, I announced from Red Fort that every house would be supplied with running water. Rs 3.60 lakh crore is being spent on this campaign. Despite the interruptions caused by the biggest epidemic in 100 years, the pace of this campaign has not slowed down, he said. The result of this continuous effort is that in just three years, the country has done more than double the work done in seven decades. It’s an example of the same human-centered development I spoke about this time from the Red Fort. It is true that to form a government, one does not have to work as hard as one has to work to build a country. We have all chosen to work for nation building. This is why we are working on the challenges of the present and the future. Those who don’t care about the country don’t care about spoiling the present or the future of the country. Such people can certainly talk big, but can never work with a big vision for water. The prime minister said women, who previously suffered water-related problems in silence, have been among the main beneficiaries of the scheme, as piped water connections have saved them time and families have been protected against diseases caused by contaminated water. He said that Jal Jeevan’s mission is based on four pillars: people’s participation, stakeholder participation, political will and optimal use of resources. Local people, Gram Sabhas and other local governance institutions have been given an unprecedented role in the campaign. Local women are trained to test water and are members of Paani Samitis, Modi said.

