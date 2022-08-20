Veiled attack by Prime Minister Narendra Modis on the opposition





Taking a veiled mockery of the country’s opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained how some people are ‘making big promises’ on water supply but will never work towards realizing the vision, unlike the central government. . The prime minister further slammed opposition parties saying that “people who don’t care about the country remain indifferent to the problems facing the nation.” The remarks were made by Prime Minister Modi while addressing the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ event on Friday. Hailing the efforts made by the NDA government over the past eight years, he said it is easy to form a government, but the BJP has “chosen the path of nation-building…which takes a hard work,” according to ANI reports. At the event aimed at water supply in the country, Prime Minister Modi said, “We (BJP government) have chosen the path of nation building. Therefore, we are continuously working to meet and solve the challenges of both – the present and the future. Searching the opposition parties, he continued, “People who don’t care about the nation show no concern or interest in these issues. will ever work with a vision.” Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also criticized opposition leaders for the practice of offering gifts to voters to sway their support, soon after the Supreme Court expressed concern over the culture of giving gifts in the country. On Monday, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of a plea against promises by political parties to distribute gifts from public funds during election campaigns. Asking the parties to file their suggestion by Saturday, the top court said the concern was to spend the public’s money in the right way. Saying that the distribution of gifts by political parties during elections is a “serious problem”, the Supreme Court said that a large sum must be spent on infrastructure and other aspects when it comes to giving services. (With ANI inputs) READ | Make India Mission #1: Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘missed call’ campaign amid CBI raids on Manish Sisodia

