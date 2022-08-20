Video of Sanna Marin’s party: ‘It’s not quite Boris Johnson in lockdown’

Shane Coleman says the images of Finland’s prime minister dancing and singing at a house party aren’t quite Boris Johnson throwing parties during lockdown.

Footage of Sanna Marin, 36, having fun at the house party has gone viral around the world and sparked some controversy in Finland.

Critics say Ms Marin should focus on the problems facing her country – which shares a border with Russia – is facing, in particular an energy crisis caused in part by the war in Ukraine.

Fans note that she has the right to have fun in her free time, especially during a private party with friends.

Finnish media suggested that one of the people in the videos is shouting a euphemism for cocaine; however, Ms Marin denied using drugs or knowing about drug use at the party.

Prime Minister of Finland @MarinSanna made headlines after a video of her party was leaked today. She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals and spending too much on partying instead of ruling. Critics say it doesn’t suit a prime minister. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw Visegrd 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2022

On Newstalk breakfast this morning, presenter Shane Coleman said the controversy raises all sorts of questions about the life of a politician.

Finland’s prime minister was caught in the party storm, he said.

Sanna Marin, 36, a very cool young politician, known for partying and wearing leather jackets to concerts oh my God, the scandal of it all.

She lets her hair down; she knows how to dance, she is on her knees singing a song, screaming a song, but it caused a lot of controversy in Finland.

I guess there are a couple of things, there’s a song in the background, they’re singing something that can be associated with cocaine, but apparently can also be associated with something else.

She herself said she didn’t take drugs at the party, but that raises all sorts of questions about politicians.

He said it might be different if the videos were filmed in a public place like a nightclub.

I think senior politicians, whether you’re prime minister or minister or whatever, I think it’s a duty to conduct yourself in a certain way in a public environment.

But with your buddies, you are allowed to have a few drinks – maybe a few too many – and to roar, shout, dance and sing. I think that’s absolutely fine.

Another presenter, Vincent Wall, wondered how the Irish might react if the Taoiseach or another senior minister was photographed in the same way.

My view is that people, no matter what they do for a living, have every right to have fun and do whatever they want in their own homes, like this woman was, as long as ‘they’re not breaking the law,’ he said.

So obviously the key question here in terms of controversy is, was she on drugs? Or were there people in the immediate vicinity who were doing drugs.

I guess she has a responsibility, or a senior politician or Taoiseach would have a responsibility to make sure drugs aren’t taken at a private party in their own home.

He said the current political climate also had a role to play in the controversy.

The problem too, I suppose, is that it could be exacerbated if a country, like us, is heading into a very difficult winter economically and all that, he said.

People might feel like it’s a bit in your face to see the Taoiseach partying wildly in that kind of environment.

Shane agreed but noted: It’s not quite Boris Johnson throwing parties during lockdown is it?

Ms Marin said she was disappointed the videos were made public, but insisted she had done nothing more than enjoy a night out with friends.