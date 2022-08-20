Connect with us

Politics

Video of Sanna Marin’s party: ‘It’s not quite Boris Johnson in lockdown’

Published

1 min ago

on

By

 


Shane Coleman says the images of Finland’s prime minister dancing and singing at a house party aren’t quite Boris Johnson throwing parties during lockdown.

Footage of Sanna Marin, 36, having fun at the house party has gone viral around the world and sparked some controversy in Finland.

Critics say Ms Marin should focus on the problems facing her country – which shares a border with Russia – is facing, in particular an energy crisis caused in part by the war in Ukraine.

Fans note that she has the right to have fun in her free time, especially during a private party with friends.

Finnish media suggested that one of the people in the videos is shouting a euphemism for cocaine; however, Ms Marin denied using drugs or knowing about drug use at the party.

On Newstalk breakfast this morning, presenter Shane Coleman said the controversy raises all sorts of questions about the life of a politician.

Finland’s prime minister was caught in the party storm, he said.

Sanna Marin, 36, a very cool young politician, known for partying and wearing leather jackets to concerts oh my God, the scandal of it all.

She lets her hair down; she knows how to dance, she is on her knees singing a song, screaming a song, but it caused a lot of controversy in Finland.

I guess there are a couple of things, there’s a song in the background, they’re singing something that can be associated with cocaine, but apparently can also be associated with something else.

She herself said she didn’t take drugs at the party, but that raises all sorts of questions about politicians.

To party

He said it might be different if the videos were filmed in a public place like a nightclub.

I think senior politicians, whether you’re prime minister or minister or whatever, I think it’s a duty to conduct yourself in a certain way in a public environment.

But with your buddies, you are allowed to have a few drinks – maybe a few too many – and to roar, shout, dance and sing. I think that’s absolutely fine.

Taoiseach

Another presenter, Vincent Wall, wondered how the Irish might react if the Taoiseach or another senior minister was photographed in the same way.

My view is that people, no matter what they do for a living, have every right to have fun and do whatever they want in their own homes, like this woman was, as long as ‘they’re not breaking the law,’ he said.

So obviously the key question here in terms of controversy is, was she on drugs? Or were there people in the immediate vicinity who were doing drugs.

I guess she has a responsibility, or a senior politician or Taoiseach would have a responsibility to make sure drugs aren’t taken at a private party in their own home.

Sanna Marin

He said the current political climate also had a role to play in the controversy.

The problem too, I suppose, is that it could be exacerbated if a country, like us, is heading into a very difficult winter economically and all that, he said.

People might feel like it’s a bit in your face to see the Taoiseach partying wildly in that kind of environment.

Shane agreed but noted: It’s not quite Boris Johnson throwing parties during lockdown is it?

Ms Marin said she was disappointed the videos were made public, but insisted she had done nothing more than enjoy a night out with friends.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.newstalk.com/news/oh-my-god-the-scandal-of-it-all-finlands-sanna-marin-entitled-to-enjoy-her-time-off-1374129

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: