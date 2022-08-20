How Erdogan plays the role of peacemaker in the conflict in Ukraine

With a number of steps, the Turkish leader has established himself as a key player in the attempt to bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table.

Since the explosion of the Ukrainian conflict in February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has multiplied attempts to convince Moscow and kyiv to end their hostilities.

On Thursday, Erdogan was on yet another peace mission, alongside UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, meeting his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lviv, a city near the border between Ukraine and Poland.

During his meeting, Erdogan reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of fighting in the region. “The main objective … was how to conclude the war”, he said after the meeting with Zelenskyy, who praised the efforts of the Turkish leader.

“I continue to believe that the war will end at the negotiating table. Mr. Zelenskyy and Mr. Putin agree. The whole question is to determine the shortest and fairest path to the negotiating table,” Erdogan said.

Earlier this month, Erdogan also met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Sochi, a Black Sea port city, to discuss the ongoing conflict and other issues.

Erdogan invited Putin and Zelenskyy to Türkiye for a personal discussion, which could lead to a possible peace agreement.

The United States and its allies imposed economic sanctions on Russia as part of a bid weaken Moscow determined to carry out an operation similar to that in Ukraine elsewhere. But Turkey acted differently and sought a diplomatic solution as its leaders saw a protracted conflict harming regional and global peace.

As a result, rather than championing sanctions against Russia and pushing Ukraine’s extended military force to fight a bloody conflict, Ankara has become a beacon of dialogue to resolve disputes between warring neighbors.

While calling for peace on both sides, Turkey has always underlined its passionate defense of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and its opposition to Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula, a strategic Black Sea area.

Trkiye defends the territorial integrity of Ukraine, opposing the Russian annexation of the Crimean peninsula. But Ankara also believes that punishing Russia harshly may not help resolve the conflict. (AA)



Turkey’s peace strategy

Turkey is ideally placed to play the role of peacemaker. It is a member of NATO and also has good relations with Russia, from where millions of tourists visit Turkey every year.

Ankara and the UN managed to reach an agreement that allows Ukraine to export its agricultural production, proving that Moscow and kyiv can work together even when they are fighting.

“While the West is right to stand up to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, it is important to recognize that a multi-faceted connectivity strategy that combines pressure with constructive engagement towards Türkiye’s approach may be more effective in producing results when it comes to dealing with Moscow,” writes Eugene Chausovskya senior analyst at the Newlines Institute, who was previously a senior Eurasia analyst at the geopolitical analysis firm Stratfor.

In this perspective, Erdogan’s first visit to Ukraine after the Russian attack on the country has won praise from the international community and from individual states like Poland, which has felt the consequences of the war deeply since its inception.

Polish President Andrzej Duda thanked Erdogan for his “constructive” efforts to try to resolve the conflict.

Successful grain diplomacy

Duda also hailed Erdogan’s role in the grain deal, which saw the export of millions of tons of grain from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, which have been under Russian blockade.

During his recent trip to Ukraine, Erdogan called for speeding up the process of exporting grain from Ukrainian ports.

Since the opening of the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC), which oversees the shipping process across the Black Sea to the Türkiye Strait and European markets, more than two dozen vessels have sailed carrying more than 600 000 tonnes of grain needed to alleviate food shortages. .

Erdogan played a key role in the grain export deal. He speaks at the opening ceremony of the Joint Coordination Center based in Istanbul, which monitors the implementation of the agreement. (AA)



“Not only Ukraine, but the whole world has started to feel the positive effects of the historic Istanbul agreement to resume Ukrainian grain exports,” the Turkish president said.

Reconstruction of Ukrainian infrastructure

Erdogan’s visit also facilitated a major infrastructure deal between Ukraine and Turkey.

The two countries will form a business platform, which will seek economic cooperation and develop projects, ensuring “the participation of the Turkish side” to rebuild Ukraine, according to the agreement.

“Turkish business and government structures will be able to develop specific reconstruction projects, as well as provide advice and technical assistance” to Ukraine, the country’s infrastructure ministry said in a statement after the signing ceremony. .

Blockade of the nuclear power plant

In Lviv, Erdogan also discussed with his UN and Ukrainian counterparts the dangerous escalation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plantthe largest such facility in Europe, which has been under Russian control since March, urging all sides not to fight near the plant.

Ukraine and Russia blame each other for firing artillery shells near the nuclear facility.

“We don’t want to experience another Chernobyl,” Erdogan warned.

Among other topics, Erdogan, Zelenskyy and Guterres also discussed how to implement the prisoner exchange between Ukrainians and Russians. Türkiye believes that securing the exchange of prisoners could be another measure to defuse tensions.

Source: World TRT