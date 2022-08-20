Donald Trump has enemies everywhere





I think Michael Anton is correct that the people who really run the United States of America have made it clear that they cannot, and will not, if they can help, allow Donald Trump to be president again.

The people who really run the United States: it’s the people of the Swamp, the bureaucratic elite, their media and academic mouthpieces, the worker bees in the ambient feel-good jelly, and the nomenklatura who win elections and go around in and out of the corridors of power. .

It is a mighty, almost monolithic force, a monument to special privilege and two-tier justice, and the prospect of dismantling it is daunting to say the least. The fact that Donald Trump, from the moment he walked down the elevator in Trump Tower to announce his candidacy in 2015, managed to open a bleeding crack in this smug consensus shows why the ruling class considers him so dangerous. A man, almost without allies, inexperienced in the ways of the swamp, dependent at every turn on ambassadors and straw men for the very thing he had campaigned to destroy: how much damage could he really do?

Look around you. Is there anyone, anyone, who occupies more space in the political ecosphere than Donald Trump? Each of his endorsements makes national headlines. His trolling of Democrats in various New York House races does the same. No wonder Dick and Liz Cheney, speaking orifices for the Swamp, provided sound bites for the consumer edition of Michael Antons’ essay. In the entire history of the United States, Cheney says before, no individual has posed a greater threat to the republic than Donald Trump. My God. Really, Dick? Do you think wearing a cowboy hat while you say that makes it more plausible?

But look what just happened. Donald Trump was instrumental in Liz Cheney’s landslide defeat in the Wyoming GOP primary earlier this week. Of course, Liz Cheney helped. His obsession with Trump has been his undoing. But the consensus she and her father represent underscores the panic running through the arteries of the Deep State. Like many others, they opted for the rhetoric of revolution to oppose Trump. They swore to do whatever it took, to use any means necessary, to keep him from ever approaching the Oval Office again. This panicked extremism was not only mounted against Trump and it is not just rhetoric, as last week’s FBI Stasi-type raid on Trump’s Palm Beach residence reminds us, it has also been increasingly used against anyone who can be portrayed as allied with the spirit of Trumpism.

But here’s a question: is there a glimmer of light shining through Michael Anton’s assessment? Maybe. After all, he says the regime won’t allow Trump to be president again if it can help him. Can they?

I don’t know the answer to that. Many commentators say that the failure of Trump’s signal the first time around was in not securing a sufficiently broad and deep cadre of allies. He was truly a political outsider. Hence the disastrous Cabinet appointments, the inability to onboard the sprawling executive bureaucracy with its administration. And then there was the civil service basically. All those layers upon layers of sticky Deep State presumption: how can a man, no matter what team he leads, get through it?

Trump has plans in place to incentivize the public service if re-elected. Will it work? I do not know. But the mephitic cauldron of public service isn’t Trump’s only problem. If Peter Navarro, the president’s former aide for trade and manufacturing policy, is correct, one of his key liabilities is closer to home. According to Navarro, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, has done more damage to the presidency and Trump’s agenda during his four-year reign of error at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue than anyone. Kushner, Navarro continues, (or Kushner/Rasputin as he sometimes refers to him, is the man most responsible for the loss of the White House to Trump.

In fact, I think there are a lot of contenders for this title, but I suspect Navarro is right. Ultimately, he argues,

the biggest failure of the 2020 election was the failure of the Trump campaign itself. The campaign has gone from Steve Bannon’s beautifully orchestrated masterpiece of 2016, with twenty people on Trump Force One’s flyover country, to the ugliest equivalent of Hillary Clinton beyond Hindenburg’s bloated a campaign in just four years.

It seems pretty clear, anyway, that Kushner didn’t agree with Trumps America First agenda. Central to this program were the imperatives to buy Americans and hire Americans. Kushner, by contrast, a radiant Wall Street transactionist, was as committed to the elite globalist agenda as Larry Fink.

If Kushner was so deeply at odds with Trumps America First agenda, how could he have been such a big player in the Trump White, given a portfolio of responsibilities that included everything from border security to trade with China in the Middle -East? According to Navarro, there is simply no other explanation than nepotism.

And what does this portend for the future? I think the jury is still out. Navarro can be optimistic that if Trump returns to the White House, it will be a Kushner-free zone. Trump is, by all reports, very close to his daughter Ivanka, wife of Jared, and that connection may well prevent his political ostracism.

But in a broader sense, I think Navarro’s warning is correct. If Trump wants to succeed, he has to get out of the swamp. But the swamp is almost ubiquitous. He is supportive and has breathed his spirit into close family members, even. He has also insinuated himself into the America First Policy Institute, a theoretically pro-Trump think tank whose members include many anti-Trump figures.

What I mean is simply that the forces opposing the successful return of Donald Trump are formidable. Some commentators sympathetic to his program speak of Trumpism without Trump. My own suspicion is that without Trump, anything presented as Trumpism would be a charade, just another version of elite bureaucratic surrender, enlivened here and there with small dollops of robust rhetoric.

So we are left with a paradox: Donald Trump is by far the most vital political force in American politics. It provides almost all the oxygen for public debate. But the people who really run the United States of America decided he was unacceptable. Where does this lead us? It depends on two things. First, how far are Trump’s opponents willing to go to keep him out of power (at any cost?). Second, how far is the rest of the country, the tens of millions who support Trump, willing to let the anti-Trump leviathan go.

Nobody, I think, knows the answer to either question. It seems pretty clear, though, that we’re a few yeast years in.

