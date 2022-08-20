Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 25th edition of BTS 2022 on November 16





The theme for the Silver Jubilee Edition of the November 16-18 Summit is Tech4NexGen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the 25th edition of Asia’s largest Tech Fest – Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2022, organized by the Department of Electronics, Computers, Bt and S&T of the Government of Karnataka. The event is scheduled for November 16-18, 2022 at the Bangalore Palace in Karnataka. The theme for the Silver Jubilee edition of the summit is “Tech4NexGen”. Government, business, research and start-up delegates from countries like the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Finland, Switzerland, Israel, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and the Middle East are likely to attend the three-day summit. Dr EV Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka, and Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka said that oOn the occasion of the 25th anniversary, a special program is organized to congratulate 25 companies that have completed 25 years of presence in Karnataka and have contributed to the construction of the IT, electronics and biotechnology ecosystem. He added: “We are expecting the participation of over 50 countries, over 350 experts in the field, over 100 sessions, over 10,000 delegates, over 2,000 start-ups, over 400 exhibitors attracting over 50,000 visitors. A Metaverse experience zone and Lab2Market will be additional highlights of the exhibition this year. » The 2022 BTS Summit is a convergence of conferences, international exhibitions, product launches, awards and congratulations, IT and bio quizzes, biotech posters, B2B meetings and much more. While the conference would dive deep into ITE & Deep tech, biotech and start-up verticals with Global Innovation Alliance and India US Tech Conclave, the expo will be an amalgamation of specific pavilions, start-ups, multinationals and countries in the state. MSMEs, each showcasing their innovative products and services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.biospectrumindia.com/news/75/21824/pm-narendra-modi-to-inaugurate-25th-edition-of-bts-2022-on-nov-16-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos