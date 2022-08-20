The Back Mic: Trump to host fundraiser for Paxton, incumbent House speaker resigns early, Phelan embarks on race for Central Texas home





Trump to host New Jersey fundraiser for Ken Paxton

Former President Donald Trump will host a fundraiser next month for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to a Washington Examiner report.

The event will take place Sept. 1 at Trumps Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey, with ticket prices ranging from $1,000 to $50,000.

General Paxton is honored that President Trump enthusiastically endorses and supports his campaign for re-election by hosting a fundraiser at his Bedminster home on Sept. 1, Paxtons’ campaign said in a statement to the Texan.

President Trump knows a real fighter when he sees one. General Paxton greatly appreciates President Trump’s support as he stands on the front lines fighting for freedom and victory for Texans.

Paxton has long been an ardent Trump devotee, receiving the endorsement of former presidents in his crowded and formidable main challenge led by Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush. Paxton won the runoff against Bush in May and now faces Democrat Rochelle Garza in the general in November.

Polls showed a close race for Paxton, especially compared to other Republicans statewide. The latest makes him earn 2 points over Garza.

Paxton lobbied for Trump’s endorsement in his primary and based his case largely on the 2020 Texas lawsuit challenging presidential election results in four other states. He alleged constitutional violations by those states because their respective governors changed election law by executive order and without the intervention of the legislature, which Texas Governor Greg Abbott also did, which does not was not named in the lawsuit which was ultimately dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Incumbent Speaker White resigns early from his House seat

State Rep. James White (R-Hillister), who was not seeking re-election this year, resigned his post this week earlier this week as he assumed a new position as executive director of Texas Funeral Commission department.

White is already on the commissions website.

During the last legislative session, White served as chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety. In this capacity, he was a leading instigator of landmark constitutional legislation in the GOP legislatures.

After announcing he would not seek re-election, White launched an ultimately unsuccessful primary challenge against Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.

He joined the Texas Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative House members, for all three special legislative sessions last year.

Whites House District 19 was one of two moved to another part of the state during the redistricting, with the East Texas communities it represented being cannibalized by its surrounding districts.

President Phelan and Texans for Prosecution Reform make matching donations

Republican candidate for House District 52 Caroline Harris this week received a fundraising bonanza from President Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) and Texans for Lawsuit Reform (TLR).

Phelan matched TLR’s $25,000 donation to Harris, giving the GOP candidate a $50,000 windfall.

Caroline Harris has shown an unwavering commitment to the fight for conservative values, dedicating nearly a decade to public service, delivering results for Texans, the speaker said in a statement. Caroline has deep roots in her community and is in tune with the needs of House District 52, which will make her an effective member of Texas House.

A lifelong Round Rock resident and former Capitol staffer with extensive experience in the legislative process, Caroline Harris will serve the residents of HD 52 well as they work to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future, said the TLRPAC President Richard J. Trabulsi Jr. said. Caroline understands the need to focus on strengthening the economic base that has made Texas the best place to raise a family and work, including keeping our legal system fair and efficient.

Harris edged out Patrick McGuinness in the hard-fought primary runoff for HD 52. She now faces Democrat Luis Echegaray in the general election.

District makeup is slightly in favor of Harris, rated R-55% by The Texans Texas Partisan Index, an analysis of district partisan leanings.

