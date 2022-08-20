Why Donald Trump should fear Liz Cheney





If Liz Cheney runs for president in 2024, it could eerily resemble the presidential campaigns of Estes Kefauver in 1952, Ron Paul in 2008-2012 and, more ironically, Donald Trump in 2016.

It may seem unthinkable that a defeated congresswoman could run for president after a resounding defeat in the state of Wyominga, where her family was political royalty.

Nonetheless, the morning after her defeat, when asked about a presidential election, she told NBC News, “It’s something I’m thinking about, and I’ll make a decision in the months to come.”

It seems unclear how she could win the Republican Party nomination or win as an independent. Although winning isn’t even the goal.

I have said since Jan. 6 that I will do whatever it takes to ensure that Donald Trump is never near the Oval Office again, and I really mean it, Cheney said in his concession speech.

So she has two ways to go as an anti-Trump spoiler.

She claimed she could have campaigned safely for Congress and been easily re-elected, but that would have required her to echo Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. Eh. This may not be the case. While four of the 10 House Republicans who voted for Trump’s second impeachment lost, two won largely by owning their votes but focusing on other issues. Cheney, on the other hand, has made anti-Trumpism his sole focus.

Maybe Cheney wasn’t trying to get re-elected. No doubt she would have been okay with a win, but wasn’t going to work too hard for it or spend much of her campaign cash. Instead, she was building a national platform.

She wasn’t running for a Wyoming riding. In 2022, she was running for national audiences, becoming the star of the Jan. 6 committee hearings as vice chair, while current chair Rep. Bennie Thompson starred in the supporting cast during the well-produced hearings. which featured Cheney as Jo on Friday.

As long as it is, it has two things going for it, strong brand awareness and a large fundraising base. Of the $14 million he has raised, most of it is available. She would get enviable media attention, just for being such a clearly different candidate.

Running as a freelancer is an option. Maybe Andrew Yangs Forward Party (neither the Libertarians nor the Greens are going to name a neocon) is his 2024 vehicle. It doesn’t have very promising prospects of actually winning.

To be a successful third-party spoiler, she’d have to run for Trump on pretty much anything during the general election. It wouldn’t be difficult. On policy, she aligns herself with Trump more than 90%. She differs on international trade and foreign entanglements, which are in the more traditional Republican mode.

However, in her concession speech, she compared herself to Abraham Lincoln and suggested she was trying to save the Republican Party.

Bill Kristol, one of the leading anti-Trump voices on the right, thinks a campaign for the GOP nomination would have a purpose.

Of course, she doesn’t win, Kristol told The Atlantic. But if Liz Cheney attacks Trump enough during the campaign and debates, it forces other candidates to rein in that argument and would put pressure on those candidates.

Maybe she would just be a blip, another equally run from a presidential primary like Jim Gilmore. But she could be more.

Losing a home run that she can present as a just cause could form the platform at a time when attention and fame are a more important commodity than holding office. She starts a non-profit organization that should be called the big task. She will undoubtedly get a book contract and an expert contract, and will not suffer financially.

This brings us back to what campaign she could emulate. It will be one of three troublemaker campaigns of which only one succeeded, but all of which had an impact.

Tennessee Senator Estes Kefauver, a Democrat, has become a national name for leading television hearings on organized crime. But the leader of his party, President Harry Truman, thought he was a show horse. This caused a sitting president to withdraw his candidacy for re-election, although Kefauver did not win the nomination.

If Cheney could leverage the Jan. 6 committee hearings the same way Kefauver leveraged the organized crime hearings, she would be fine.

It’s an odd comparison, but neoconservative Liz Cheney might resemble Ron Paul’s libertarian role in the 2008 and later 2012 Republican presidential primaries. Paul, a Texas congressman, was the most contrarian candidate in the field, castigating the Iraq war policy of the Bush-Cheney administrations, and generally any war strategy.

Paul was the least likely to make an impact, but his message was so different from the rest of the candidates that he broke through with a bigoted following from supporters. He ran again in 2012 and came in second place in the New Hampshire primary, and did respectably in other states. He did what Cheney could do, which was to bring a different group of voters to the Republican primaries.

Paul created an opening for a contrarian view in the GOP.

For at least some Paul supporters, Trump filled that hole more than Rand Paul, promising to step away from being a policeman for Ron Paul’s world’s most powerful problem.

Liz Cheney in 2024 would enter the GOP primary as the candidate the base does not trust, which was Trump in 2016. Trump has forced other Republican candidates out of their comfort zones on issues such as the national defense and free trade. Cheney could similarly force the candidates out of their comfort zone, this time not on issues but on an individual Trump. She could be a candidate who turns up the heat on the debate stage and ultimately forces the other candidates to get tough on Trump.

That might be his only focus, and it might be more consequential than expected.

Expert biography: Fred Lucas is chief national affairs correspondent for The Daily Signal and co-host of “The Right Side of History” podcast. Lucas is also the author of “Abuse of Power: Inside the Three-Year Campaign to Impeach Donald Trump.” Follow him on Twitter: @FredLucasWH.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.19fortyfive.com/2022/08/why-donald-trump-should-fear-liz-cheney/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos