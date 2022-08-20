Approaching 75e anniversary of India’s independence, a variety of articles appeared in the American press writing the epitaph of its democracy. The future of Indian democracy looks darker and darkeraccording to the Associated Press, and we learn in The Washington Post that Indian democracy dies in prime time. These articles attributed many of India’s woes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Yet few of these articles asked why Modi and his party keep winning elections. One answer could be its success in attracting female voters.

Few people in the United States or the United Kingdom realize that the Modis party is growing in popularity with women voters. This year, the main Indian states went to the polls. The BJP did better in women than in men. In India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh (UP), 48% of women voted for the BJP against 44% of men. Despite the success of BJPs UP, the BBC curtly asked Are women really thriving in UP as PM Modi claims? The article ends with the quote Women here have very little freedom. They are told who to vote for and they often vote with the rest of the family.

Data shows that women exercise choice

The BJP faces a common refrain: India is a misogynistic country that disempowers women, and women dutifully vote for the BJP because they are instructed to do so by their men. If this is true, how to explain that women vote for the BJP in greater numbers than men?

Foreign Minister Schools of India Western Journalist

READ MORE

According to a investigation conducted by India Today-Axis My India (the group that most accurately predicted the May 2019 national election results), 46% of women voted for the BJP and its allies, 27% for the Congress and its allies, and 27% for the other parties. In comparison, 44% of men voted for the BJP and its allies. The male vote trailed the female vote by two percentage points. Notably, this election marked the first time that more women than men voted for the National Democratic Alliance, a coalition of the BJP and its allies, in a national election.

What’s going on? Do women do what they’re told more often than they’re told to? Some concluded that the data suggests that female voters may be making different political choices than male family members. If so, then why? The answer appears to lie in the BJP’s prioritization of women’s issues. From toilets and menstrual hygiene to running water and cooking gas, the BJP has placed women’s issues at the heart of its programme.

In 2020, Modi broke a long-held taboo by addressing the issue of menstrual health on his August 15 Independence Day. speech. He said Through 6,000 Jan Aushadhi centers, about 50 million women have sanitary pads at [Rupee] 1 . We have worked for the empowerment of women. The Navy and Air Force are taking women into combat roles…women are leaders now. Note that a rupee is worth a little more than a penny. This means that women can get sanitary napkins at the cheapest price in the world.

Modis’ assertion that women hold positions of power is no idle boast. In Gujarat, he was replaced as chief minister by Anandiben Patel, who is now the governor of UP. This year, Modis BJP elected Draupadi Murmu as its president. She is the second woman to hold this position. More importantly, she is the first woman from long oppressed Indian tribes to become president.

Outreach to Modis women is part of a long BJP tradition. From the start, the party created Mahila Morcha, its extremely active women’s wing. It had strong female leaders such as Vijaya Raje Scindia and Sushma Swaraj, both of whom died after decades of public service. With Murmu at the head of the state, the BJP sends a signal to women from disadvantaged backgrounds that they too can rise to the top.

Well-implemented programs are popular with women

India’s newly independent socialist state proved adept at bombastic rhetoric, but mediocre in delivering public services. Since Modi came to power in 2014, these fundamental services have been prioritized with effective results. Some diets are great for understanding what’s going on.

In 2014, the state of sanitation in the country was poor. Only about 40% of households had access to toilets. With the introduction of Mission Swachh Bharat – Grameen (SBM-G), more than 100 million household toilets have been built in rural India in the past six years. Toilets have improved sanitation and hygiene for millions of people, especially women and girls. Household toilets ensure better menstrual hygiene, fewer urinary tract infections and better reproductive health. Women’s personal security improves because they do not go out into the fields or onto the railway tracks where they could be harassed or even assaulted by men.

On May 1, 2016, the Modi government launched Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) to provide clean cooking fuel: liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). For decades Indian women have used firewood, cow dung and other biomass for cooking. Long-term exposure to biomass as a cooking fuel is disastrous. The disastrous effects of long-term exposure to biomass as a cooking fuel are well known: it damages the lungs for life and shortens the lifespan. With the implementation of the PMUY, national LPG coverage increased from 61.9% on April 1, 2016 to 99.5% on January 1, 2021. Academics rightly point out that this transition from biomass to clean cooking was confronted challenges. However, it is also clear that the efforts of the Modi government are beginning to pay.

Since Modi came to power in 2014, his BJP government has focused on Mission Jal Jeevan. By 2024, the government aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual tap connections to all households in rural India. Access to drinking water is a common problem in all developing countries and causes the death of millions of people. To Modis’ credit, he focused on solving this problem for India. As recently as 2019, only 17% of Indian households had access to a functioning tap water supply, unlike 52% today. Strikingly, more than a third of India (35%) gained access to clean water in just three years. Hundreds of millions of people no longer have to walk to community wells or other bodies of water far from their homes. Now they can get water from the tap. Note that fetching water is hard work that is almost invariably done by women, who are thrilled that the Modi government is doing something that matters to them.

Launched in 2015, the Modi Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Save Daughter, Educate Daughter) government sought to change attitudes towards childbirth and girls’ rights. In just a few years, the Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) has improved by 16 points from 918 in 2014-15 to 934 in 2019-20. Some of this could be a feature of economic growth.

The Old Woman and the QR Code

READ MORE

The story of a fashionable, barrel torso Modi may have an element of allure. It may even appeal to some voters. However, this account is unfortunately incomplete. Under Modi, polls give the impression that the BJP has succeeded in addressing the issues that matter to women.

Canily, Modi is cultivating his female electoral base. Earlier this year, Prime Minister declared: Women have blessed us, we have won magnificently in areas where female voters have dominated. He went on to say, It’s our luck that BJP has so much love, so many mother-sister-daughter blessings.

Women seem to have blessed the BJP, and a fair look at the data might reveal that this fortune is not just an accident, nor the result of toxic men telling women how to vote, but because the Modi government managed to improve the domestic life of women. As independent India celebrates its 75th anniversary, Western journalists and Americans should recognize that India is a strong democracy. Honest reviews are fair and worthy of praise, and no one should accept any story uncritically, but recent Associated Press articles, The Washington Post Where The New York Times seem easy at best and dismissive at worst. Women from disadvantaged groups in Indian society are rising to a better life, greater hopes, and hundreds of millions of people have reason to believe that a healthier and brighter future awaits them. If that’s not a democratic ideal, I don’t know what is.

[An earlier version of this article referred to the president belonging to the scheduled castes. This error was spotted by many readers and was corrected at 15:00 GMT]

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Fair Observers.